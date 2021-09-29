CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Here's Why Teladoc Is Still a Great Healthcare Stock to Buy for 2021 and Beyond

By Rachel Warren and Brian Withers
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BslIe_0cBdlco000

Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) was one of the hottest of the work-from-home stocks in the early days of the pandemic. But now, with more people back in the office and going to the doctor in-person again, some investors might be wondering whether Teladoc is still a good long-term investment or not.

In this segment of Backstage Pass, recorded on Sept. 20, Fool contributors Rachel Warren and Brian Withers share what they love about this high-growth healthcare stock and why they think it has plenty of runway left.

Rachel Warren: It's another one of those companies that already had a really strong history of growth before the pandemic. In 2019, it grew its revenue 32%, 98% jump in 2020, of course, with so many people at home. But then even just the first two quarters of this year, it grew its revenue by triple-digit percentages.

It's continuing to build upon this really strong track record of growth, and even now with more people, it will be much easier to go to the doctor and you get those appointments that might have been put off before. It's continuing to see these massive growth numbers.

I like the business. I think it takes time and patience to experience meaningful returns. I think this is one of those companies that it's probably not going to replicate those same jumps that we saw in 2020 where shares just skyrocketed. But if you look back over the last five years and not just the period over a few months, I think the stock can definitely replicate that, and then some over the next five to 10 years.

Brian Withers: Yeah, I can't imagine. You know, similar to when people first discover the convenience of e-commerce, we've all probably had to experience virtual telehealth visits just because of so many physicians offices and specialty offices have closed.

To me, it's so [laughs] much easier just to instead of driving to the office and waiting and doing all that stuff and taking two hours for a 30 minute visit with the doctor, you can take 35 minutes and do it from your home. Absolutely, I think that the market has thrown this out as a coronavirus stock, but I'm with you. I think this one has got a long way to run.

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Cramer's lightning round: Azek Company is a great stock here

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. MyMD Pharmaceuticals: "It's very, very speculative ... which means to me that you have to be really gutsy to buy it, and therefore it's not my cup of tea at this very moment."
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Tdoc
The Motley Fool

Here's Why Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Plummeted 37% in September

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) plummeted 37.3% in September, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Most of this drop came at the end of the month when the company released financial results that disappointed investors and analysts alike. The stock has continued its slide into October and now sits a painful 73% down from its high in 2021.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Got $1,000? Here's 1 Great Stock to Buy and Hold

If you are looking for an investment today, err on the side of caution and stick with a reliable high-yield dividend stock. But it should be capable of moving quickly to take advantage of opportunities without putting shareholders at risk. One name that ticks all these boxes is real estate...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy AMN Healthcare (AMN) Now

Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth story...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

Why Teladoc Health Beat the Market Today

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) was a sprightly stock on Wednesday. The current top dog in the telehealth segment inched 1.6% higher -- certainly not among the company's biggest pops, but good enough to outpace the S&P 500 index on the day. Two developments seemed to be responsible for the rise. So...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Here's Why This Cathie Wood Stock Is Crashing Today

A critical report alleges that Ginkgo Bioworks is "a Frankenstein mash-up of the worst frauds of the last 20 years." "A colossal scam." According to a Scorpion Capital report released today, that's a fitting characterization of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (NYSE:DNA), a company specializing in synthetic biology. The company, which recently went public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, is a holding in Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF, but even Wood's seal of approval isn't enough to stave off the bears' reaction to Scorpion Capital's criticism.
STOCKS
invezz.com

Acuity Brands stock jumped 15% on Tuesday morning: here’s why

Acuity Brands reports market-beating results for the fiscal fourth quarter. The Board of Directors declared 13 cents per share of a quarterly dividend. Shares of the American company climbed by 15% on Tuesday morning. Shares of Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE: AYI) jumped 15% on Wednesday morning as the lighting and...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Here's Why Moderna Stock Dropped Today

Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) fell 9% on Wednesday after Scandinavian health officials said they would take action to limit the use of the drugmaker's COVID-19 vaccine in children and young adults. So what. The Swedish health agency will hold off giving Moderna's drug to people under 30 years old after...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Here's My Top Stock to Buy in October

Ford still boasts a relatively low valuation compared to rivals in the electric vehicle industry. The company's restructuring strategy has positioned it for success. With the S&P 500 trading at an average price-to-earnings multiple (P/E) of 34, now is a good time to consider value stocks -- shares in companies trading at low multiples compared to their earnings and growth potential. Ford Motor (NYSE:F) fits into the category because of its low valuation and compelling pivot to electric vehicles. Let's dig deeper.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

7 Great Travel Stocks to Buy for Q4

It finally looks like travel stocks are gaining traction again, even as we continue to deal with a new wave of delta variant. Also, as we work through our second year of Covid, we’re managing to learn how to live with it and not let it paralyze us. Smart protocols are minimizing risks while allowing us to get back on the road for fun, family or business.
TRAVEL
Street.Com

Here's Why Netflix Is a Stock to Watch Now

It's been a about a month since we've reached new record highs on the S&P 500 and the NasdaqIt's been nearly two months since we saw a new high on the Dow Jones Industrial AverageInvestors love bull markets, but the bigger the party, the worse the hangoverYou can't party as hard as this market has without feeling some ill effectsFrom the pandemic ...
TV & VIDEOS
The Motley Fool

Here's Why Digital Turbine Stock Jumped Over 17% in September

Shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) jumped 17.6% in September, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, bucking a market downtrend during the month. The advertising technology company might have gained increased visibility during the month thanks to being added to a certain index. But the stock may have also gone up because of what the CEO had to share with investors on Sept. 15.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

New Investor? Here Are 3 Great Starter Stocks

Amazon serves as a known quantity that continues to deliver for investors. Innovative Industrial Properties can introduce investors to real estate and offers dividend growth. PayPal gives new investors an affordable entry point into the fintech industry. Beginning investors interested in individual stocks face the daunting challenge of not only...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
126K+
Followers
61K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy