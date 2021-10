(VINCENNES) Cancelled from back in June, earlier this year, the Indiana Military Museum has rescheduled the Vietnam Veterans Appreciation Day for this coming Saturday, October 9th. All Vietnam Veterans and one guest will be admitted to the Museum and Annex free of charge, plus a registration table will be set up to register all visiting Vietnam Veterans. Rides will be available on a Huey helicopter for a fee and the local American Legion will be cooking up hamburgers, brats, hot dogs, and more. Also exhibits, displays, and more. The gates open at 8:00 (Illinois time). Go to IndianaMilitaryMuseum.org for details.

FESTIVAL ・ 2 DAYS AGO