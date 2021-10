Netflix is bringing back Sexy Beasts for another season and there's a brand-new trailer. When word of this bizarre dating show hit social media, it dominated the conversation for hours. Using people's physical appearances as a conceit is nothing new for reality television. In fact, a couple of good examples of the genre like Love Is Blind call Netflix home. However, we can all probably agree that there's a difference between not seeing the person and having this wild visage of a praying mantis or a dolphin sitting across from you at a bar. That's right, the whole hook of Sexy Beasts is that people dress up in prosthetic makeup in order to find love. What shape that love comes in can vary pretty wildly judging from the previous sentences in this paragraph. But, people can't get enough of the strange little show, which is why Netflix is rolling out a Season 2 so quickly after the first salvo. You can check out the trailer for yourself right here.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO