Actress Lori Loughlin returning to TV after college admission scandal: reports

Go ahead and consider this a double-dose of When Calls the Heart stories that you wouldn’t have previously expected. So where do we start here? According to a report from Deadline, Lori Loughlin is going to be returning to the show’s extended universe courtesy of the surprisingly-renewed When Hope Calls. The spin-off, which previously aired on the Hallmark Movies Now streaming service before eventually airing in repeats on the Hallmark Network, is moving to GAC Family for its second season. You’ll have a chance to see the premiere in the form of a Christmas Special entitled When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas, which is airing on December 18. There is no indication as of yet that she will be appearing beyond this particular special.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO