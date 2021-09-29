CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Actress Lori Loughlin returning to TV after college admission scandal: reports

By Deb Kiner
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 9 days ago
Actress Lori Loughlin reportedly will return to TV in the “When Calls the Heart” spinoff, “When Hope Calls.”. Entertainment Weekly reported that, “Loughlin will reprise her role of Abigail Stanton from the Hallmark Channel series ‘When Calls the Heart’ for season 2 of the spin-off ‘When Hope Calls,’ which is also moving to a different network on GAC Family, formerly known as the Great American Country Network.

PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
