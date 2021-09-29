CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, OH

Kauzlaric joins Wilmington College wrestling program as assistant coach

By Wilmington News Journal
wnewsj.com
 8 days ago

Riley Kauzlaric has joined the Wilmington College wrestling program has an assistant coach beginning in the 2021-22 season. “We are thrilled to have Riley as an assistant coach in our program,” head coach Justin Kihn said. “He saw national level success as an individual and with his team at University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. He brings great wrestling experience and knowledge to our room for the whole team, but especially the top half of our lineup.”

www.wnewsj.com

