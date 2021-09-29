WBEZ Interim CEO: Chicago Sun-Times And Chicago Public Media Are ‘Exploring Partnerships’
Chicago Public Media’s interim CEO confirmed Wednesday morning the non-profit parent company of WBEZ and Vocalo is in talks to partner with the Chicago Sun-Times. Details of the potential partnership are still lacking, but the confirmation to staff in a morning email comes in response to media columnist Robert Feder’s report that Michael Sacks, the main investor in the Sun-Times, has been looking for someone to take over the paper.www.wbez.org
