University of Washington students return to classrooms

SEATTLE — It’s the first day of the fall quarter for University of Washington students.

For many, it’s their first time in classrooms at UW for in-person learning after classes were fully remote for the last year.

An estimated 10,000 students moved into residence halls last week.

Students in both dorms and Greek houses found a self-administered COVID-19 test waiting for them on their beds when they arrived.

This year, both students and staff are required to wear masks regardless of their vaccination status.

Last week, KIRO 7 reporter Lauren Donovan spoke to two sophomores who said it’s a small price to pay to enjoy the full campus experience that they’ve been missing.

“What I’m excited about is being able to go into buildings this year instead of just looking on the outside,” student Julia Russell said.

“I think we’re all kind of done with the online system, so we’re excited to get back and meet a lot of kids. As you can see, there’s a lot more students moving into the dorms,” student Raj Chaphekar said.

According to the university, reports from all three of its campuses show more than 45,000 students are fully vaccinated. That’s 97% of the entire student body.

Students are encouraged to enroll in the Husky Coronavirus Testing Program.

