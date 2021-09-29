Certified Hot Boys: Chief Keef And Bobby Shmurda Star In OVO x NBA Campaign

Drill music is still a factor and Drake is making sure it is here to stay. He has slotted Chief Keef and Bobby Shmurda in a campaign for his OVO x NBA collection.

As spotted on Complex Drizzy has enlisted the two rappers to be the face of an upcoming capsule. For the fall winter collection October’s Very Own has partnered with the National Basketball Association. Included in the drop are co-branded fitted hats, varsity jackets and track pants. The design staff selected some of the most iconic teams in the league including the Los Angeles Lakers, the Chicago Bulls, the Boston Celtics, the Miami Heat and the New York Knicks.

As expected Bobby took the lead for the Knick fits and Chief Keef wore the Bulls’ pieces.

Drakeo the Ruler also represented the west coast with the purple and gold attire.

The October’s Very Own x NBA collection will be available starting Wednesday, September 29. You can shop it here .