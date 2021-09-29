CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Certified Hot Boys: Chief Keef And Bobby Shmurda Star In OVO x NBA Campaign

By Martin Berrios
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 9 days ago

Source: @welcomeovo / Instagram

Drill music is still a factor and Drake is making sure it is here to stay. He has slotted Chief Keef and Bobby Shmurda in a campaign for his OVO x NBA collection.

As spotted on Complex Drizzy has enlisted the two rappers to be the face of an upcoming capsule. For the fall winter collection October’s Very Own has partnered with the National Basketball Association. Included in the drop are co-branded fitted hats, varsity jackets and track pants. The design staff selected some of the most iconic teams in the league including the Los Angeles Lakers, the Chicago Bulls, the Boston Celtics, the Miami Heat and the New York Knicks.

As expected Bobby took the lead for the Knick fits and Chief Keef wore the Bulls’ pieces.

A post shared by Bobby Shmurda (@itsbobbyshmurda)

Drakeo the Ruler also represented the west coast with the purple and gold attire.

A post shared by October's Very Own (@welcomeovo)

The October’s Very Own x NBA collection will be available starting Wednesday, September 29. You can shop it here .

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

