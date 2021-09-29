CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

Winning $1 Million PA Lottery Ticket Sold in Dauphin County

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41bywC_0cBdkiqt00

A winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in Dauphin County on Saturday, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The winning ticket was sold at GIANT Food Stores, 136 Kline Village, Harrisburg. The store earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the big winning ticket.

The ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers, 22-23-37-62-63, to win the $1 million jackpot prize, less applicable withholding.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Prizes expire one year from the drawing date.

Anyone holding a winning ticket should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 or visit palottery.com to find out how to claim the prize.

Players are reminded to check every ticket, every time.

The Powerball jackpot is over a half-billion dollars, or $570 million in annuity. The next drawing is Wednesday night.

If won, this would be the 10th largest jackpot in the Powerball game’s history.

Pennsylvania Lottery players can buy Powerball tickets online or at a retailer.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 4

Related
Daily Voice

Long Island Man Wins $1 Million NY Lottery Prize

A Long Island man has claimed a $1,000,000 New York Lottery prize.Marcellus Benson, of Bellmore in Nassau County, claimed the top prize in the lottery's Bacon scratch-off game, the New York Lottery reported on Tuesday, Oct. 5.He purchased his ticket at Kings Freeport Car Care, located at 301 West M…
LOTTERY
Daily Voice

Best Orchards For Apple Picking In Southeastern PA

Whether candied, caramelized, crisped, or sauced, apples — along with doughnuts — have long been considered one of fall’s staple snacks. Fortunately, October is the perfect time of year to make a trip to a Southeastern Pennsylvania farm for a fun-filled afternoon of apple-picking.The spots you see …
AGRICULTURE
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
138K+
Followers
27K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy