Disagreement about Greenwood-area boundaries stalls I-65 TIF again

A proposed tax increment financing district in the county has stalled again after a disagreement over the map’s boundaries in the Greenwood area. The Johnson County Redevelopment Commission was poised to vote on an updated map at a meeting Monday. The Interstate 65 TIF district — one of two firsts for the county — has been stalled since April, when the mayors of Franklin and Greenwood called on the county to rethink its size and impact on the cities. A separate Interstate 69 TIF district was approved earlier this year.