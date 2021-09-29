CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

Dollar swaps widen in sign of rising demand as Q4 nears

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Demand for dollars was on the rise in currency derivatives markets on Wednesday, as the last quarter of the year approached and the greenback rose to 10-month highs against its peers.

Spreads on three-month euro-dollar, sterling-dollar and dollar-yen swaps were at their widest since the end of December 2020, implying that non-U.S. borrowers are prepared to pay a premium to access dollar funds.

According to a trader at a bank in London, the moves were because "three-month contracts are now capturing the year-end turn, when there is more demand for dollars".

The euro-dollar three-month basis swap widened to -22 basis points, from -7.5 bps on Tuesday , though this is well off levels of around -90 basis bps touched in March 2020 when the COVID-19 crisis triggered a scramble for dollars.

Traders and analysts said, however, that there was no sign of any money market stress, noting that dollar demand tends to rise in the last quarter of each year. This is often because U.S. banks, the main conduit for dollars, cut back lending to meet cash reserve rules.

But the dollar index has surged in recent weeks and is currently at the highest since last November , boosted by signs the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates next year and a jump in U.S. Treasury yields.

Many experts reckon dollar strength will continue.

"The basis swap development reflects the impact of one of the biggest dollar positives that are supporting the currency at the moment – the drain of excess dollar liquidity that should continue to boost the currency's rate and yield advantage," said Valentin Marinov, head of G10 FX at Credit Agricole.

He also linked the moves to expectations the U.S. Congress would approve a debt-ceiling extension, allowing the Treasury to borrow more, just as the Fed prepares to wind down bond-buying.

"The combined impact of the two developments would be to drain the global excess dollar liquidity, in a boost to the currency," Marinov added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=051dqf_0cBdk9Ep00
swaps

Reporting by Sujata Rao and Ritvik Carvalho; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
theblockcrypto.com

Digital currencies could 'reduce reliance on the U.S. dollar' says new Fed paper

Recent thinking at the Federal Reserve has positioned digital currencies as a possible challenge to the dollar's dominance. In a paper published on October 6 and entitled "The International Role of the U.S. Dollar," leaders of the Fed's international finance department did not predict any dislodging of the U.S. dollar from its privileged position in the "foreseeable future."
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Currency#Interest Rates#Thomson Reuters#Derivatives#7 5#The Federal Reserve#U S Treasury#G10 Fx#Credit Agricole#The U S Congress#Fed
Sourcing Journal

Why Are Import Prices Falling While Consumer Prices Are Rising?

I’m feeling pretty dumb these days. Help me out. Here’s my quandary: U.S. apparel import prices are falling, and precipitously from some major suppliers, while the prices paid by consumers for clothing are rising. You may ask, so what? But I wonder if there’s more to the story. Let’s take a look. I’m not surprised to see that prices paid for clothing by consumers in the United States have moved up this year. No wonder when I consider all of the press about knotted supply chains, labor shortages, Covid lockdowns, and a lack of shipping and trucking capacity. In fact, consumer apparel...
BUSINESS
KIII 3News

Cotton prices uptick as demand is on the rise

ODEM, Texas — In Odem, the EdCot Co-op Gin is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week right now until all the cotton from the field has been ginned and then sent to a warehouse. The workers watch closely to ensure everything runs smoothly. After all, the price...
ODEM, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
DailyFx

US Dollar May Rise vs. Yuan as China Worries Mount: Q4 Top Trades

US DOLLAR, CHINESE YUAN, USD/CNH – Q4 TOP TRADES. US Dollar may reverse downtrend vs. Yuan as China outlook darkens. Beijing juggling slowing economy, financial stress and testy geopolitics. Head and Shoulders setup at key support may mark USD/CNH bottom. An increasingly troubling economic and geopolitical backdrop in China may...
ECONOMY
investing.com

Dollar Rises Ahead of ADP Employment Release

Investing.com - The dollar traded higher Wednesday, with this safe haven boosted by concerns rising energy prices will translate into higher inflation, prompting the Federal Reserve to promptly tighten its monetary policy. At 3:05 AM ET (0705 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six...
BUSINESS
The Independent

IMF says trimming global growth forecast due to rising risks

The head of the International Monetary Fund says the agency is trimming its forecast for global growth this year.IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Tuesday cited rising risks from inflation, debt and a divergence in growth prospects between nations with access to coronavirus vaccines and those in need of shots.In remarks prepared for a university audience in Italy Georgieva said that the goal of the annual meetings next week of the 190-nation IMF and its sister lending agency, the World Bank will be to address the growing risks in a coordinated way to improve the global economy’s...
BUSINESS
The Independent

‘Biggest crash in world history’: Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki predicts economic crisis in October

The author of bestselling Rich Dad Poor Dad predicts that a "giant" market crash coming in October has already been triggered and will bring down gold, silver and Bitcoin with it.Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki warned the crash is coming regardless of whether the US debt ceiling is raised or what measures are imposed by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen or Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell."This is going to be the biggest crash in world history. We have never had this much debt pumped up… the debt to GDP ratio is out of sight," Mr Kiyosaki said.Mr Kiyosaki said the...
MARKETS
Reuters

Dollar firm, yuan slips as China Evergrande anxiety resurfaces

SINGAPORE, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The safe-haven dollar found support just below last week's peaks on Monday as renewed concerns about China's property sector and looming U.S. labour data put investors in a cautious mood. The greenback scaled a 14-month high on the euro and a 19-month top on the...
ECONOMY
marketpulse.com

US dollar dips as equities rise

With US stock markets finishing Friday on a positive note, boosted by Merck’s oral Covid-19 treatment that lifted hopes of a boost in economic recovery, the US dollar gave back some more of its recent gains. US yields also fell modestly, further undermining the US dollar with soothed nerves on Friday lessening the haven bid. The dollar index fell by 0.18% to 94.07.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

195K+
Followers
219K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy