Opinion: It’s time to permanently close Berks County’s immigrant detention center
This guest column was written by Jasmine Rivera, director of civic engagement for Pennsylvania Voice, and co-coordinator of the Shut Down Berks Coalition. Six years. For six years I have been fighting, along with Pennsylvanians from across the state, to shut down a prison for immigrant families, the Berks County Residential Center. Most of [those detained there] have come from Latin America, the Caribbean and Africa.generocity.org
