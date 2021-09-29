CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Original Law & Order Coming Back For 21st Season

By Mike Julianelle
The Dad
The Dad
 9 days ago
In some ways, of course, it’s never left. Thanks to spin-offs, the Law & Order franchise has been on TV in some way, shape, or form, for decades. SVU is currently in its record 23rd season, which actually trumps the 20 seasons the flagship edition had under its belt when it was canceled in 2010. L&O: Organized Crime is on the air, Law & Order: Trial By Jury was a thing once, and my personal favorite, Law and Order: Criminal Intent, which featured Vincent D’Onofio as an eccentric, Sherlock Holmesian detective, ran for a while. But you never forget your first, and creator Dick Wolf is bringing it back for its 21st season.

