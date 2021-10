FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Area marching bands are in the heart of their competition season and it has not been an easy road to return to the field. The COVID-19 pandemic caused the 2020 marching band competition season to be canceled. Carroll High School Band Director Doug Hassell says they did not find out until five days before band camp this was the case. The canceling of the competition season created a host of challenges and it took some ingenuity to reinvent the season. Hassell organized opportunities for the band to make music together and for the color guard to perform, but it just was not the same.

