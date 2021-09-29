Muralist Symone Salib on the Philly Places and Things She Can’t Live Without
The artist and educator gives a peek into her colorful world. You've likely seen muralist Symone Salib's bright, larger-than-life work splashed on buildings throughout Philly, from Fitler Square's purple portrait of Jill Scott to the fluorescent installation highlighting local immigrants at Broad and South. Here, the artist and educator gives a peek into her colorful world.www.phillymag.com
