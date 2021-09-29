CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Borussia Dortmund: Mahmoud Dahoud out with a strained knee ligament

By Brian Szlenk Straub
FanSided
FanSided
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBorussia Dortmund have confirmed that Mahmoud Dahoud strained a ligament in his left knee during Tuesday’s Champions League group stage game against Sporting CP. Borussia Dortmund suffered another injury blow on Tuesday evening as Mahmoud Dahoud had to be subbed off after suffering a knee injury less than five minutes into their UEFA Champions League group stage clash against Sporting CP. Now the club has confirmed that the midfielder has strained a ligament in his left knee.

bvbbuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Mats Hummels: Sending off the wrong call but Mahmoud Dahoud also at fault

Mats Hummels felt that the referee’s decision to send off Mahmoud Dahoud during Borussia Dortmund’s 1-0 defeat to Borussia Mönchengladbach was the wrong one. But the midfielder should never have given him the opportunity to do so in the first place. Borussia Dortmund suffered a 1-0 defeat to Borussia Mönchengladbach...
SOCCER
FanSided

Expected Borussia Dortmund lineup for Gladbach clash

Borussia Dortmund take on Borussia Mönchengladbach in the Bundesliga this weekend. And we could be in for another captivating contest between the two sides. Borussia Dortmund return to Bundesliga action on Saturday as they go up against Marco Rose’s former club Borussia Mönchengladbach. The Black and Yellows will be aiming to earn their fifth win in a row, while the Foals will be looking to turn things around after a disappointing start to the season.
UEFA
FanSided

Marius Wolf: I did not waste any time thinking about leaving Borussia Dortmund in the summer

Marius Wolf was reportedly free to leave Borussia Dortmund in the summer. But the versatile wide player never had any thoughts about seeking a move away from the club. After spending the last two seasons out on loan, Marius Wolf is finally back in the Borussia Dortmund squad this season. He has already made five substitute appearances so far, and has put in some encouraging cameo performances. The 26 year old has now said that he did not waste any time thinking about leaving the club this summer, and he is very satisfied with the playing time he is getting so far.
SOCCER
FanSided

Borussia Dortmund Frauen earn another impressive win in the Kreisliga A

Borussia Dortmund Frauen continued their stunning start to the season on Sunday, as they earned a 4-0 win over SF Sölderholz in the Kreisliga A. Having started their season with two big wins in the Kreisliga and Kreispokal, Borussia Dortmund Frauen went into their game away to SF Sölderholz looking to keep their winning run going.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marco Rose
Person
Emre Can
Person
Mahmoud Dahoud
firstsportz.com

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund vs Augsburg Live Stream, Preview and Prediction

Borussia Dortmund vs Augsburg: Borussia Dortmund will take on FC Augsburg in the Matchday 7 of the Bundesliga 2021/22 season. Both sides are having a contrasting run in the tournament and would look to play their best in this game. Borussia Dortmund vs Augsburg Match Preview. Borussia Dortmund are having...
SOCCER
FanSided

Watch Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund: Live Stream and TV info

Borussia Dortmund face another tough test in the Bundesliga this weekend as they face Borussia Mönchengladbach. Marco Rose takes on his former club on Saturday as Borussia Dortmund square off against Borussia Mönchengladbach. The Black and Yellows are in excellent form going into the game, having won each of their last four games. And they will be looking to keep their impressive run of form going against a Gladbach side that has endured a difficult start to the season.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Borussia Dortmund CEO weighs in on Jadon Sancho’s early Man United struggles

Despite making an eye-watering £76.5m summer move from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United, since arriving at Old Trafford, English winger Jadon Sancho has struggled to recapture some of his best form. Sancho, 21, joined the Red Devils earlier this summer and despite coming into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad widely regarded...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sporting Cp#Uefa Champions League#Fc Augsburg#Borussia Dortmund#Emre
fourfourtwo.com

European transfer news: Borussia Dortmund considering Anthony Martial bid

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly weighing up a move for Manchester United's Anthony Martial. Dortmund are said to view the striker as a potential replacement for Erling Haaland, who it seems inevitable will leave the club next summer - if not sooner, with Marca reporting last month that his release clause would become active from 1st September.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Borussia Dortmund player ratings vs Sporting CP: Donyell Malen finally gets his goal

Borussia Dortmund made it two wins out of two in the UEFA Champions League, as they beat Sporting CP 1-0 courtesy of Donyell Malen’s first ever goal for the club. Donyell Malen proved to be Borussia Dortmund’s match-winner in Erling Haaland’s absence, as his first goal for the club helped seal a 1-0 win over Sporting CP on Tuesday evening. It wasn’t the most attractive of performances from Marco Rose’s side, but they were in complete control of the game right from the start.
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Borussia Dortmund player ratings from 2-1 win vs Augsburg

Borussia Dortmund returned to winning ways in the Bundesliga as goals from Raphael Guerreiro and Julian Brandt helped them beat Augsburg 2-1. It wasn’t the prettiest of performances but Borussia Dortmund got the job done against FC Augsburg in the end, earning a 2-1 win courtesy of goals from Raphael Guerreiro and Julian Brandt. The Black and Yellows were still reeling from the physical effects of their last two games, but managed to get the three points in the bag despite their tiredness and injury concerns.
SOCCER
vavel.com

Borussia Dortmund vs Sporting LIVE: Score Updates (1-0)

The first half ends. An insistent Dortmund goes to the break with the advantage, although it has not been entirely convincing, the home team is propositive at the front. Mahmoud Dahoud is unable to continue, Juliant Brandt comes on in his place due to injury. 2:28 PM2 hours ago. Sporting's...
UEFA
ESPN

Haaland-less Borussia Dortmund slump to loss at Borussia Monchengladbach

Hosts Borussia Monchengladbach stunned 10-man Borussia Dortmund 1-0 with a goal from Denis Zakaria on Saturday to snap their opponents' three-game winning run in the Bundesliga. Dortmund, playing without injured captain Marco Reus and top striker Erling Haaland, suffered their second loss of the season, dropping to fourth place on...
MLS
90min.com

Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Sporting CP: Player ratings as Bellingham stars in BVB victory

An injury-hit Borussia Dortmund side comfortably secured a second successive three points in Group C of the Champions League on Tuesday night, beating Sporting CP 1-0 at Signal Iduna Park. Dortmund were without goalscoring sensation Erling Haaland, as well as Giovanni Reyna, Emre Can and Dan-Axel Zagadou going into the...
UEFA
FanSided

FanSided

156K+
Followers
349K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy