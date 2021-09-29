Borussia Dortmund: Mahmoud Dahoud out with a strained knee ligament

Marius Wolf was reportedly free to leave Borussia Dortmund in the summer. But the versatile wide player never had any thoughts about seeking a move away from the club. After spending the last two seasons out on loan, Marius Wolf is finally back in the Borussia Dortmund squad this season. He has already made five substitute appearances so far, and has put in some encouraging cameo performances. The 26 year old has now said that he did not waste any time thinking about leaving the club this summer, and he is very satisfied with the playing time he is getting so far.

SOCCER ・ 14 DAYS AGO