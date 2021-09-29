Entertainment concept Pins Mechanical Co. coming to The Box Office at SouthSide Works

SouthSide Works Box Office - WPXI A rendering of the SouthSide Works Box Office development. (Pittsburgh Business Times)

PITTSBURGH — SomeraRoad may have closed the movie theater at the SouthSide Works, but that doesn’t mean the real estate firm has given up on including an entertainment option for the building at 425 Cinema Drive.

Columbus-based Rise Brands announced that it will open a new 30,000-square-foot location of Pins Mechanical Co. in the building, which SomeraRoad is redeveloping into a project called The Box Office, essentially converting the mezzanine level cineplex into office space.

Expected to open in the third quarter of 2022, Pins Mechanical Co. will include duckpin bowling as the lead attraction of a venture to also include Rise’s 16-Bit Bar + Arcade, including pinball, classic arcade games, bocce and patio pong, among other games. The announcement adds Pins Mechanical Co. will also include outdoor patio space, event space and a Pins’ first carnival slide in what will be the seventh location for it.

