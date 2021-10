JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A new map that impacts representation in county government has been picked, but not everyone is happy with how it impacts the city of Jackson. The new district lines decide voting districts for representation on the Jackson County Board of Commissioners. In the new map approved by the Jackson County Apportionment Commission on Wednesday, Oct. 7, the redrawing of the county’s nine districts brings a section of Summit Township into the city district.

JACKSON COUNTY, MI ・ 1 HOUR AGO