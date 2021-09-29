CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucas County, OH

Commissioners: New Lucas County Canine Care & Control facility to be built by 2023

TOLEDO, Ohio — A state-of-the-art facility is on tap for Lucas County, with commissioners announcing plans for a new Lucas County Canine Care and Control building by 2023. Lucas County commissioners Tina Skeldon Wozniak, Pete Gerken and Gary L. Byers were joined Wednesday by Kelly Sears, director of Lucas County Canine Care & Control, to announce the plans for a new building to be built at 1301 Monroe St., where the Early Vote Center currently is. The Early Vote Center is moving to the new shared services building, which was announced on Tuesday.

