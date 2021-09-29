Richard Sherman says he's signing with the Buccaneers

Never mind just the Comeback Player of the Year Award... if you're Cowboys great and Hall of Famer Drew Pearson, Dak Prescott is deserving of more. Though he's not quite producing at the same outlandish level he was in the beginning of 2020 — 1,856 yards and nine touchdowns in fewer than five games — Prescott has erased a lot of the questions, skepticism and doubt that he faced heading into the 2021 campaign with a nice start out of the gate. He currently ranks tops in the NFL with a 77.5 percent completion rate and has led the Cowboys offense to becoming the NFC East favorite in a much shorter time than expected. His team's demolition of the Eagles in Week 3 certainly helped with that, and it was that trouncing that led to Pearson's proclamation about Prescott's status among the league's passers.

