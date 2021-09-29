COVID Taskforce Update

SEPTEMBER 28, 2021 UPDATE

The Greater Greenbrier COVID-19 Task Force met this morning via conference call and reports the following information.

— PRAYER VIGIL. Tonight at 7 p.m., we are hosting a prayer vigil at the track beside the hospital. Please wear a mask and socially distance. This is a chance to support our local health care workers, lift up our COVID patients in prayer, and remember those we have lost. Local pastors and musicians will help guide us through.

— GREENBRIER COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT. We currently have 2,964 cases, 1,441 probable, 3 suspect, 4.054 recovered, 273 active, 13 hospitalized, and 81 deaths. We are “red” on the map.

— BOOSTER DOSES. The health department will begin giving booster doses Wednesday morning to first responders who received Pfizer previously. Then we will begin booster doses for the general public next week.

— GREENBRIER VALLEY MEDICAL CENTER. We have 17 COVID patients in the hospital currently. Monoclonal antibodies continue to be available. No visitors are allowed. Please only come to the emergency room for emergencies. Visit urgent care or primary care for minor medical concerns. Elective surgeries remain on hold for now.

— TESTING SITES. The hospital is NOT a public testing site; they are focused on treating patients who are positive. Please visit other providers such as Robert C Byrd Clinic, Rainelle Medical, MedExpress, and more for testing.

— ROBERT C BYRD CLINIC. In the last week or so, we are seeing fewer positive cases. We expanded our hours for testing to 9 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Monday through Friday. We still offer the PCR tests with results in 24 – 48 hours. Rapid tests are available now. We continue to provide vaccines Monday-Friday as part of routine visits and vaccine clinics on Thursdays and Fridays. We will begin offering monoclonal antibody injections in the near future. A flu clinic will be held this Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Vaccines will be available. No appointment necessary.

— RAINELLE MEDICAL CENTER. We are doing FREE COVID testing every weekday at the Rainelle site from 10 a.m.-noon and 1 p.m.-4 p.m., with the exception of Friday only being 10 a.m.-noon. You can still test Friday afternoon, it just won’t go out until Monday. Vaccines continue to be offered every Thursday by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Rapid testing is by appointment only and only for those who have symptoms, if rapid tests are available. We also offer free testing at the site behind Greenbrier East from 10 a.m.-noon on Monday-Thursday. There is little to wait at this location. We get results back within 72 hours. Free sports physicals are available there also. Please call to make an appointment at 304-645-1052. We are beginning to offer monoclonal antibody treatment. We have been doing around 10-12 per day at the Rainelle site. You can call 304-438-6188 ext. 1053 to make an appointment. Expect longer than normal wait times when using our clinic as we are short-staffed and demand for health services is high. Patients are asked to wait in their cars until called in for their appointment. Masks are required everywhere and at all sites.

— TEST RESULTS. Labcorp is getting test results out usually within 2-3 days. Please remember that you can get results more quickly by logging onto your Labcorop online account.

— COMMITTEE ON AGING. Our centers are now closed for activities and meals (Fairlea and Rupert), but we continue to offer in-home/delivery services. We are also continuing to provide all regular services. Masks are required at our facilities. We are actively seeking employees to continue providing services to our seniors. If you’re interested, please call 304-392-5138.

— THE HUB. We re-opened our Café this week. Wed-Thurs: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Fri: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. For this First Friday, Oct. 1, we are participating offering samples of our pumpkin spiced lattes and fruit smoothies. We will also have stations for baby pumpkin painting for kids. Come on by! Grab and Go Dinner Specials are available W-Fri, $5 for community members and free for 18 and under. Order by noon. Now hiring young people in our Café and Tech Express youth training businesses, and hiring AmeriCorps volunteers. 304-647-4994WV SENATE. I’ve been working with Gen. Hoyer to make monoclonal antibodies available in the region for medical partners. If you need assistance, please be in touch: stephen.baldwin@wvsenate.gov.

Submitted by Senator Stephen Baldwin, chair of the Task Force.

