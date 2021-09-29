After operating on a curbside only basis since the end of August, the Alderson Library has now reopened to patrons. Masks are required. The library's hours of operation are Tuesday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. as well as Saturday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

In addition to reopening to patrons, the library is planning a few new programs. In the coming weeks, the library will be starting a preschool reading program. Parents can pre-register their preschoolers for this program by calling 304-445-7221.

Another program involving My Fairy Lantern craft kits will also be coming to the library soon. These kits allow the crafter to decorate and personalize a fairy lantern jar. A fairy lantern jar is a decorative luminary that looks like something straight out of fairyland.

Besides the new programs, the library now has 2022 Wolfcreek calendars available for sale.

For more information on any of these programs or purchasing a calendar, contact the library by phone at 304-445-7221, through the Facebook page Alderson Public Library or stop by during hours of operation.

The post Alderson Library Reopens to Patrons, Announces New Programs appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .