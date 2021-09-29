CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summers County, WV

Aerial Black Fly Treatments Once Again Taking Place in Summers County

By by rebecca stalnaker
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 9 days ago

According to a PSA announcement from Summers County Commissioner Mike Gore, aerial treatments for black flies will be conducted on Wednesday, Sept, 29. The West Virginia Department of Agriculture is conducting these treatments to biologically suppress black flies along the Greenbrier, New and Bluestone Rivers.

There is a possibility that treatments will continue on Thursday, Sept. 30.

Treatments will be conducted so long as weather conditions and water levels permit.

According to the West Virginia Department of Agriculture website, the Black Fly Control Program “has the responsibility of significantly reducing the Black Fly population in Southeastern West Virginia without adversely affecting non-target aquatic organisms within the area of treatment.” The statement goes on to say, “This is accomplished by monitoring black fly larval development in certain southern West Virginia river systems for the purpose of determining the optimum time to conduct black fly control operations.”

For more information on the Black Fly Control Program, visit www.agriculture.wv.gov.

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1854.

