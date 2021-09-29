All-Inclusionary Theater: Where The Show Must Go On!
Virtual theater production company Access Classics premiered its accessibly-made adaptation of screenwriter Adrienne Kennedy’s Electra at the Women’s Theatre Festival Fringe 21 this summer. The show was featured as part of the second-ever virtual Women’s Theatre Festival since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. Electra’s cast, which included renown Deaf dancer and performing artist, Antoine Hunter, performed in physically separate spaces, all joined together onscreen by Zoom.womensenews.org
