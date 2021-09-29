All-Inclusionary Theater: Where The Show Must Go On!

Jennifer Hudson celebrated her 40th birthday on Sunday with a very special (identical) guest: her new wax figure in Madame Tussauds in New York. Madame Tussauds unveiled the new figure during Hudson's party at New York's SUMMIT One Vanderbilt with her close friends, family and, well, her wax self. The figure, which was created by a team of artists in London over the museum's standard six-month period, is now exclusively on display in the popular wax museum in Times Square. Hudson's statue is wearing the Galvan Vera velvet gown that the superstar wore at the 2019 AFI Lifetime Achievement Award in honor of Denzel Washington when she performed "A Change Is Gonna Come," as well as Christian Louboutin heels Hudson herself donated.

CELEBRITIES ・ 24 DAYS AGO