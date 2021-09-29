CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Buccaneers CB Richard Sherman drops truth bomb on expectations after joining forces with Tom Brady

By Johnny Recks
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Richard Sherman is not yet done in the NFL. The veteran cornerback will begin another chapter in his football career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after signing a deal with the reigning Super Bowl champions. This means that he will be on the same team as Tom Brady, whose team once defeated Sherman and the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl. Now, Sherman is looking forward to help the Bucs defend their crown, though how much is left in his gas tank is something that’s a bit uncertain.

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Gisele Reacts To Being Back In New England

We’re less than two hours away from kickoff in New England, where the Patriots will host the Buccaneers in a return game for Tom Brady. Brady, of course, left the Patriots for the Buccaneers in free agency in 2020. He spent two decades in New England, winning six Super Bowls under Bill Belichick. However, the two sides parted ways in 2020 – reportedly due to a couple of reasons – and things have gone pretty well for Brady since.
NFL
Audacy

Bill Belichick told us this week exactly why Tom Brady is no longer the Patriots' QB

Sometimes the answer is right before your eyes. Or, in this case, your ears. In the endless comments, analysis and hype this week preparing for Tom Brady’s Sunday night return to New England, leading his Super Bowl champion Buccaneers against his fledgling former Patriots team at Gillette Stadium, there was a truth-shall-set-you-free comment from Bill Belichick that didn’t get nearly enough attention.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Richard Sherman
The Spun

Tom Brady Reacts To What Bill Belichick Said About Him

Earlier this month, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said he believed he could play until the age of 50. “Can Tom Brady play until he’s 50 years old?” Rob Gronkowski asked. “Wow, that seems to be the really hot question lately. I mean, I don’t find it so difficult....
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Had Blunt Message For Tom Brady Last Night

Earlier this year, the NFL announced that its loosening up its restrictions regarding jersey numbers. That decision didn’t go over well with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Brady vented about the NFL’s jersey number rule prior to the Buccaneers’ season opener. He believes it’ll give the defense an unfair...
NFL
NESN

Mac Jones Reveals What Tom Brady Told Him After Patriots’ Loss To Bucs

FOXBORO, Mass. — After nearly leading the New England Patriots to an unlikely victory Sunday night, Mac Jones met his predecessor, Tom Brady, at midfield. Their interaction was brief, a quick exchange of congratulations and well-wishes. Jones said Brady left him with a simple message. “He just told me to...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#The Seattle Seahawks#Bucs
Wicked Local

Whatever happened to Tom Brady's mansion in suburban Boston?

His old locker in Gillette Stadium is occupied by someone else. The luxury suite his family used belongs to someone else. And when Tom Brady returns to Foxborough, Massachusetts Sunday to face his old team, the New England Patriots, with his new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there will be another reminder of his new reality.
NFL
USA Today

Tom Brady's kids are ruthless: 'I know nothing in this house'

He might be the greatest quarterback in football history, but Tom Brady’s legend and stardom are checked at the door when he gets home every day. Speaking to Jim Gray on the “Let’s Go” podcast on SiriusXM, the future first-ballot Hall of Famer was asked about being named to Time Magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people for 2021.
NFL
ESPN

Richard Sherman signs with Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 'Best offer I had'

Veteran cornerback Richard Sherman has signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team announced Wednesday. A source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Sherman signed a one-year contract. Sherman had been in discussions with the Buccaneers for several weeks and said on "The Richard Sherman Podcast" that multiple teams, including the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Bill Belichick Has Honest Message For Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski

Bill Belichick had a lot of success working with Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, but come this weekend, they’ll be squaring off against each other. Brady and Gronkowski are making their much-anticipated return to New England as members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The drama surrounding their appearance has been heightened by some of the anecdotes in a new book on the Patriots’ dynasty written by ESPN’s Seth Wickersham.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Donald Had 4-Word Message For Matthew Stafford Tonight

The Los Angeles Rams took down Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon, 34-24. Los Angeles improved to 3-0 on the season. The Rams made a big trade for Matthew Stafford this offseason and it appears to be paying off in a big way. Stafford was great...
NFL
nickiswift.com

How Tall Is Tom Brady?

There's no doubt that the arguably intriguing Tom Brady stands out and has made his mark on the world, especially when it comes to the sports scene. As a professional football player who has found a staggering amount of success as a quarterback first with the New England Patriots and then with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he has thrilled fans of the game as a formidable figure on the field.
NFL
Blogging The Boys

NFL admits mistake on play that potentially cost the Dallas Cowboys a Week 1 win over the Buccaneers

The Dallas Cowboys lost in Week 1. Nobody is out here saying that the Cowboys are anything except for 0-1, but after having over a week to digest on what happened down in Tampa Bay (while processing everything that has been happening in Dallas simultaneously) there is no denying it. The Cowboys were very much in that game and could have very easily won it.
NFL
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
87K+
Followers
60K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy