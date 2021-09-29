CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

As Denver Sees Uneven Recovery For Groups Disproportionately Impacted By The Pandemic, City Welcomes New Chief Equity Officer

By Tori Mason
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 9 days ago

DENVER (CBS4) – The COVID-19 pandemic exposed inequities that long plagued certain communities. Next month, the City and County of Denver will welcome a new Chief Equity Officer — Dr. Aisha Rousseau. Rousseau will also serve as the new head of the Mayor’s Office of Social Equity and Innovation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O01mh_0cBdgeB900

CBS4’s Tori Mason interviews Dr. Aisha Rousseau. (credit: CBS)

“There have been inequities ingrained into the fabric of our country. Shifts and changes won’t happen overnight, but I look forward to making sure that overlooked and marginalized populations have a voice at the table. I don’t intend to simply be at the table, but bring people to the table to have a voice so they can be heard and shifts will be made,” said Rousseau.

The pandemic highlighted health inequities, disproportionately impacting communities of color. The shutdown hurt thousands of businesses, and some are taking to longer to recover.

According to the Legislative Council Staff, Colorado’s economy is recovering quickly, but there’s uneven recovery for groups disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.

Lower income Coloradans and small businesses, particularly women and minority owned-businesses, are taking longer to recover.

“Three businesses on this street have closed in the last month,” said Fathima Dickerson, co-owner of Welton Street Cafe. “We shouldn’t be in a position where our communities, our families, don’t have what they need to survive.”

On top of the common post-shutdown struggles like staffing, Welton Street Cafe and surrounding businesses are challenged with constant neighboring construction and a growing homeless population nearby. To make matters worse, Dickerson says the rising rent is making it nearly impossible to survive.

“We are already brainstorming about how to address that and how to effectively be able to reach the community and talk about how we elevate them to be able to succeed,” said Rousseau.

Dickerson says more direction from the city would be a good start, but for some businesses, it’s support that will come too late.

“We’ve reached out for guidance from the city. But when you’re in this type of national crisis, where do you even start?” said Dickerson. “If it affects your neighbor, it’s in the neighborhood. When it’s in the neighborhood, you’re not too far from being impacted. We have to look at it as a collective, like we’re all one life. We’re all trying to make it however we can,” said Dickerson.

Comments / 3

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Health Leaders, Hospital CEOs Warn Of COVID ‘Capacity Crisis’ For Minnesota Adults And Children

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Top hospital and long-term care industry leaders say that workers are exhausted and leaving the profession at record-levels, creating a staffing shortage of caregivers as cases increase and hospital beds fill up. Nearly 900 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, a record high for this year, according to the state’s health department data. Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm described the number of hospitalizations as a “capacity crisis” for both adult and children. “Across the state, we have more hospitals reporting that they have zero available adult medical/surgical beds and zero adult ICU bed available during this latest surge,” she said. “This...
MINNESOTA STATE
Juneau Empire

Report: Labor challenges likely to impact pandemic recovery

Finding workers is likely to be the biggest challenge for Juneau’s post-pandemic economic recovery, said Jim Calvin, senior economist at McKinley Research Group, and the state and nation are facing the same challenges. In a presentation to the Greater Juneau Chamber of Commerce Thursday, Calvin said McKinley, formerly known as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Health
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
WLOS.com

Rachel Edens named chief equity, human rights officer for Buncombe County

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County has hired its first chief equity and human rights officer. Rachel Edens will report directly to assistant county manager DK Wesley. The position was created to bolster the county’s equity and human rights efforts. Part of that includes the implementation of the County Racial Equity Action Plan and the board of commissioners’ reparations resolution.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
bizjournals

Minority-owned businesses grapple with uneven pandemic recovery

Dos Hermanos owner Lisa Gutierrez is still feeling the strain on her business from Covid-19, even 18 months into the pandemic. There were multiple loan and grant programs in the early days of the pandemic, and even several months in, to help support businesses like Dos Hermanos, which operates several brick-and-mortar locations and food trucks in Central Ohio.
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Crossroads Equipment Lease & Finance Welcomes New Chief Risk Officer Mike Cohen

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 /Crossroads Equipment Lease and Finance is pleased to announce and welcome Mike Cohen as its new Chief Risk Officer, effective immediately. Mike has over 30 years' experience in equipment finance, including risk and leadership roles with some of the biggest lenders...
BUSINESS
Denver Business Journal

RSM Denver Office Announces New Office Leader

RSM US LLP (“RSM”) – the nation’s leading provider of audit, tax and consulting services focused on the middle market – is pleased to announce that Kathy Healey is the new office leader for RSM’s Denver office, effective October 1, 2021. As office leader, Kathy will work to support the firm’s strategy and vision, as well as our team-oriented culture. Kathy has more than 18 years of experience providing audit services, focused on the financial services industry. During her nine years as an audit partner, Kathy has served a variety of clients including business and professional services, manufacturing, construction, and consumer products clients. She also leads the Colorado audit practice, participates on firm interoffice inspection teams and serves as the concurring reviewer on several engagements. Kathy is a Certified Public Accountant and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Colorado Society of Certified Public Accountants and serves as an accounting advisory board member for Colorado State University and as a steering committee member for Denver’s CFO Leadership Council. Kathy succeeds Steve Riddle, who has been the Denver Office Leader for 13 years, and will retire from RSM in April 2022. In addition to his Office Leader role, Steve served as the state and local tax practice leader for RSM’s Central Region and has more than 30 years of experience in the sales, use, telecommunications, process improvement, automation, and state tax credits and incentives areas. About RSM US LLP RSM’s purpose is to deliver the power of being understood to our clients, colleagues and communities through world-class audit, tax and consulting services focused on middle market businesses. The clients we serve are the engine of global commerce and economic growth, and we are focused on developing leading professionals and services to meet their evolving needs in today’s ever-changing business environment. RSM US LLP is the U.S. member of RSM International, a global network of independent audit, tax and consulting firms with 48,000 people across 120 countries.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Cbs4#Coloradans#Welton Street Cafe
wintersexpress.com

City Council discusses pandemic recovery for infants and older adults

The Winters City Council heard presentations from the Senior Commission on Aging and from First 5 Yolo at their regularly scheduled meeting on Sept. 21. Both presentations focused on how the city can address the needs of two vulnerable populations—new babies and older adults—as a part of pandemic recovery efforts.
YOLO COUNTY, CA
coloradosun.com

Judge dismisses Denver police officers’ challenge to city vaccine mandate

A judge on Wednesday dismissed an attempt by a group of Denver police officers to block the city’s vaccine mandate a day before it’s set to take effect. In a lawsuit filed last week, seven officers claimed that the city did not have the authority to impose the mandate under a local disaster emergency declared by Mayor Michael Hancock at the beginning of the pandemic, noting that Democratic Gov. Jared Polis rescinded his statewide emergency pandemic order in July. They claim the city should have instead followed the more drawn out process laid out in state law to impose regulations.
DENVER, CO
bizjournals

REI appoints Wilma Wallace as chief diversity, social impact officer

Outdoor retailer REI is naming former general counsel Wilma Wallace as the co-op's first chief diversity and social impact officer. In her new role, she'll lead REI's initiative to bring racial equity, diversity and inclusion to the outdoor industry. "This is a moment for the co-op to make a difference,...
BUSINESS
WCTV

South City welcomes new Tech Learning Hub to increase digital equity

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Local leaders and members of the South City Foundation cut the ribbon on a new Tech Learning Hub Wednesday. Located in the Orange Avenue public housing complex, this center provides free internet access, technical assistance and monthly skill-building workshops to South Side residents. When the pandemic...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
coloradopolitics.com

Denver mayor names Aisha Rousseau the city's chief equity officer

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced Tuesday morning that Dr. Aisha Rousseau will be the city's chief equity officer, tasked with carrying out one of the administration's priorities in Hancock's final term. Rousseau will serve as the head of the Mayor’s Office of Social Equity and Innovation and "prioritize bringing to...
DENVER, CO
5280.com

Busy Bees Welcome Denver Employees Back to the Office

Mile High City businesses are investing in beehives as a way to ease the workforce back to the office. What’s all the buzz about?. Thousands of honeybees flutter around a small, man-made hive at the headquarters of Alvéole, an urban beekeeping operation in north Denver. Amid the chaos, Quentin Geant, who works as the beekeeping team manager for the company, pushes his index finger into a slat where the insects have constructed honeycomb, breaking the small cells of beeswax and freeing the golden honey inside.
DENVER, CO
The Suburban Times

Lisa Woods Appointed Chief Equity Officer

A press release from City of Tacoma. City Manager Elizabeth Pauli has appointed Assistant to the City Manager Lisa Woods to the position of Chief Equity Officer, effective September 27, 2021. Over the last seven months, Woods has continued to support the City Manager’s Office as a member of the...
TACOMA, WA
wypr.org

City ARPA office says equity and transparency are guiding principles

Baltimore has not yet spent any of its $641 million in American Rescue Plan funding on pandemic recovery efforts, but the team of officials tasked with spending that pot of money told the council what kind of projects they’re looking to support during a hearing Tuesday. “I am keenly focused...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
31K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy