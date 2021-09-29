CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Large fight forces Annapolis High School into lock down Wednesday morning

By Ryan Dickstein
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pUnxZ_0cBdgbWy00

Annapolis High School was forced into lock down after a large fight broke out Wednesday morning.

Nearby School Resource Officers saw the fight and were ultimately able to break it up, but not before two students got hurt.

Both were taken to the hospital with what's being described as stabbing or cutting wounds, that are considered serious and non-life threatening.

Police say the knife used in the incident was recovered on scene from one of the students allegedly involved.

So far seven students have been criminally charged as juveniles, including one of those hospitalized. Another faces an attempted second degree murder charge.

The fight is believed to have stemmed from an earlier incident in the neighborhood, according to Anne Arundel County Schools Superintendent, George Arlotto.

Police do not believe the dispute was gang related.

Parents were alerted of the lock down, but told not to come to the building as no one at the time was being allowed in or out.

Officials say students are continuing their day as usual, however all after school activities have been canceled.

Arlotto said the school does not have metal detectors for students.

Anyone needing counseling services can call the Warm Line at 410-768-5522.

