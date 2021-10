We’ve been saying it for years, where’s the iPad’s weather app? It’s been missing from the iPad since day one but many of us expected the app to eventually make its way over. It is one of the few first-party holdouts that haven’t made the leap to iPad, despite being an obvious addition. With the complete overhaul that weather received this year and the acquisition of Dark Sky, we have renewed hopes that the iPad will finally gain the weather app. We’ve thrown together a concept of what it might look like.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO