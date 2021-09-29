CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: House subcommittee discusses wildfire threats

 9 days ago
The House Subcommittee on Conservation and Forestry held a hearing Wednesday about responding to and mitigating wildfire threats to communities around the country. Watch the hearing in the player above. This is a developing story and will be updated.

