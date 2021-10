Mike Goodridge, the former CEO of Protagonist Pictures, is stepping down from his role as artistic director of International Film Festival & Awards Macao (IFFAM) after four editions. Post-IFFAM, Goodridge will continue his work in production and management through his Good Chaos label and will continue to work in festival programming and curation. He was a consultant with the Chicago International Film Festival this year. His recent credits include as an executive producer on the Oscar-nominated Quo Vadis, Aida? and Ruben Ostlund’s upcoming Triangle Of Sadness. IFFAM will not take place in 2021 as Covid restrictions remain tight in the autonomous region...

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO