Striving for imprefection: Are we at a turning point?

The second episode of season 3 of Amphibia is going to give us a little more insight into what is happening with Sasha and Grime as we watch “Turning Point.” Before we get to that story, we have Anne and the Plantar family in the city, and Anne is going to have to get them acclimated to life on her planet. What better place to get the full Earth experience than the amll and we can only imagine what sort of predicaments they are going to get into during “Hop ‘Til You Drop.” Now is this our planet or an alternate reality Earth, because we all know the mall has been on its way out for a while. The nice thing is though, that even on these sort of episodes, the story is moved along, they do a really good job at that.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO