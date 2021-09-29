CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liz Martino is running to support families who have lost a loved one

By Mihiro Shimano
"Since his passing, we have been lucky to find the Children's Room."

Liz Martino and her two children found the Children's Room after her husband passed away in December.

In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. If you’re running the marathon, you can share your story here.

Name: Liz Martino

Age: 40

From: Winchester

In December, I lost the rock of our family when [Chris] my husband and father to our amazing two kids, Mathew and Caroline, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly.

Since his passing, we have been lucky to find the Children’s Room — a nonprofit that offers direct services and peer support groups to families who have lost a loved one. The services are offered free of charge — an important lifeline for people suffering immeasurable grief.

I’ve decided to run the 125th Boston Marathon to raise money for the Children’s Room, a cause now very close to my heart.

Editor’s note: This entry may have been lightly edited for clarity or grammar.

