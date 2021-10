(Atlantic) The Atlantic City Council awarded the 2022 Fourth of July Fireworks Display Contract to Wild Wayne’s at their meet Wednesday evening. Background: the Atlantic City Council’s consensus at the September 22 City Council meeting was for Atlantic City Administrator John Lund to contact Viking Pyrotechnics, out of Shannon City, to put on a Class B fireworks Show, understanding they were the only one Class B provider in the area. In the meantime, City Administrator John Lund said it had come to his attention that Wild Wayne’s is pursuing a Class B License.

ATLANTIC, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO