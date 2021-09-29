CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida driver fatally shoots man he says threatened him at intersection

By Chris Perkins, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 9 days ago

A man was shot and killed by a driver at a Miramar intersection after he walked up to the driver’s car, banged on the window and door, and allegedly threatened the driver, police said.

The shooting happened about 2:40 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of State Road 7 and Miramar Parkway when the driver was stopped at a red light, according to Miramar police.

The driver told police had a gun in his car and was afraid the man was trying to get into his vehicle. Police said the driver fired one shot, killing the man, who was pronounced dead by first responders.

Police said the driver and a witness called 911, and the driver spoke with officers when they arrived.

The driver was detained, according to Miramar police spokesperson Tania Rues. It’s not yet known whether the driver will face charges, she said.

Police said Wednesday that the driver has a concealed weapons permit, but they’re not yet sure if the gun he used is registered.

There’s no indication the driver and victim knew each other, Rues said.

Comments / 14

Stephen Allen
7d ago

I can't believe these coments. Why didn't the driver call 911? Why didn't he just drive away? It was 2:40 in the morning, doubt their was much traffic on the road. What if the deceased had a mental health issue. THIS COULD HAVE BEEN PREVENTED.

Reply(2)
2
Omar The Great
8d ago

Good job. At 2:40 am? obviously he was not up to any good. one less criminal off the streets.

Reply
4
 

The Hill

