CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Move over Feta pasta – here’s the latest TikTok food trend

By Elaine McCallig
Indy100
Indy100
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fImvx_0cBdfcRu00

Since TikTok launched, it has gifted us some incredible – and questionable – recipe ideas. Earlier this year, feta pasta was all the rage, whereas other slightly more divisive recipes such as spring roll toasties didn’t quite take off in the same way.

Now, TikTok has given us another cooking hack to add to our arsenal.

When blogger Emily Mariko shared her “best lunch of the week” to the app, she quickly gained over 31 million views and 3.5 million likes.

In the video, the 29-year-old showed her 2 million followers how she prepares her favourite lunch dish of salmon and rice, and interestingly, she used a cube of ice to prepare the meal.

Sharing the recipe on her Substack, she revealed her salmon rice bowls are made of leftover salmon and rice which is heated up in the microwave with an ice cube.

She then removes the ice, adds soy sauce, sriracha, and kewpie mayo, and serves it with roasted seaweed, avocado and kimchi.

People took to the comments to share their thoughts on the dish, with one person writing: “I need to try this ASAP.”

TikToker Matt Peterson, who has 5.6 million followers on the app, said he has “so many questions” but is tempted to give it a go as it looks amazing.

Another commenter said: “I literally made salmon last night just to have leftovers today to try this. It was so good!”

But why did she use an ice cube?

People took to the comments to explain that the moisture from the ice cube helps steam the rice and stop it drying out, while others report getting similar results by putting a damp paper towel over their rice before microwaving it.

Others have uploaded videos showing their own take on the recipe:

Mariko regularly received hundreds of thousands, if not millions of views on every video.

In the last week alone she has shared delicious-looking recipes for a wholesome soup and mouth-watering roast chicken with trimmings.

We’ll definitely be giving some of Mariko’s recipes a go!

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The 5 Dishes Bobby Flay Thinks Everyone Should Know How To Make

It goes without saying that for a professional chef like Bobby Flay, food is high on the priority list. On his website, Flay writes, "Food is the center of my universe," and he has dedicated his entire life to various culinary pursuits. While this has often meant long hours in the kitchen perfecting recipes to share with the world, Flay recently added another project to his roster: He and his daughter Sophie started a podcast called "Always Hungry" to discuss their similar interests related to food, travel, and lifestyle (via Bobby Flay).
RECIPES
EatThis

Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Secretly Obsessed With This Underrated Item

Most Trader Joe's shoppers like to go for the classic favorites: Cauliflower Gnocchi, Mandarin Orange Chicken, and that coveted Everything But The Bagel Seasoning, to name a few. But TJ's most frequent shoppers—the ones that peruse the shelves and look for those hidden gems you never seem to give a second glance—know exactly where to look and what to buy. And according to some avid Reddit users, one of the most underrated items that Trader Joe's shoppers love is their Peppercorn-Garlic Boneless Pork Tenderloin.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

The Unusual Ingredients Bobby Flay Always Adds To His Grilled Cheese

The September 13 episode of the "Always Hungry with Bobby Flay and Sophie Flay" podcast may be the best one yet, at least for sports fans and young adults. The father-daughter duo, who started their food podcast earlier this year, broke down everything there is to know about "pregaming." For those who aren't familiar with the term, pregaming is when you drink before going out to the bars, a football game, or another kind of social arrangement. Pregaming is a lot like tailgating except there's a lot less food, a lot more alcohol, and it's usually with a smaller group of people ahead of a larger event.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ice Cube
Redbook

We Tried 7 Mac & Cheese Brands and the Winner Surprised Us

Whether it’s childhood nostalgia or an easy lunch option, a nice bowl of macaroni and cheese is an American staple. Brands have stepped up their game over the years sometimes offering unique flavors or oddly shaped noodles. But not all of these comfort dishes are made the same. What defines the best boxed macaroni and cheese? The texture needs to be creamy and every bite needs to be full of cheesy goodness. The size of the noodles can’t be too small, and new twists on the basic concept are always welcome. We taste-tested some of the most popular brands, and here's how it went...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

This Recipe Is So Good Lidia Bastianich Makes It 3 Times A Week

If you're craving an easy homemade Italian meal for dinner, there's only one person to turn to and that's Lidia Bastianich. The Emmy award-winning public television host has authored over 10 cookbooks and has been on TV since 1998 (via LidiasItaly.com). In fact, she even knew Julia Child back in the day and made a guest appearance on her show, "Julia Child: Cooking with Master Chefs," back in 1993, per Cucina Toscana. But Bastianich is about more than just cookbooks and TV. Since getting her start in the '90s, the Italian chef has opened three critically acclaimed New York City-based restaurants of her own, including Felidia, Becoo, and De Posto. Did we also mention she has her own line of artisanal pastas and all-natural sauces?
RECIPES
tasteofhome.com

Chicken Stir-Fry with Noodles

1/2 head bok choy (about 1 pound) Cook spaghetti according to package directions; drain. Meanwhile, trim and discard root end of bok choy. Cut stalks into 1-in. pieces. Coarsely chop leaves. In a large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium-high heat. Add chicken; stir-fry 5-7 minutes or until no...
RECIPES
KGUN 9

Cream Cheese Corn Casserole Is Rich, Creamy And Perfect For Fall

As brightly hued leaves tumble from the trees and temperatures slowly ease downward, we start to yearn for homey, warm dishes that nourish us — body and soul. From stews to casseroles, the dinner table is one of the first places we start to see (and celebrate) the shift toward autumn.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiktoker#Move Over#Pasta#Food Drink#Asap
aymag.com

Recipe Monday: Crockpot Pineapple Chicken

This will be a recipe you save. It’s easy, delicious and the bit of pineapple is just what you need for your next meal. 2.5 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts or thighs, chopped into ½ -inch pieces. 1 cup chicken stock or bone broth. 6 ounces tomato paste. 1/2 cup...
RECIPES
Parade

The 19 Best Soup Recipes of 2021 Will Definitely Come in Handy This Fall

Are you a soup lover? I mean a hardcore, enjoy a bowl before your entree, kind of soup lover? Beef or chicken, broth-based, cheesy, or creamy soups, you have to love them all!. With comfort food being our specialty, you have to imagine that soups are one of the most popular recipe sections on the site. We have everything from classic chicken noodle soup and hearty beef and vegetable soup, to the more imaginative bacon beer cheese soup with chicken.
RECIPES
Mashed

Trader Joe's Fans Are Unimpressed By Its Pumpkin Bisque

It's officially time to say goodbye to summer. With the ceremonial first day of autumn now behind us, people have an excuse to pull out their cozy sweaters and Halloween decorations — even if it's still a little too early. From leaf peeping to sitting in front of the fire, there are so many wonderful fall traditions that we finally get to indulge in. While there are many things to love about fall, nothing beats the food. Naturally we have apples and pumpkins, and everything we can possibly make out of those fall staples. But we also have comfort food dishes and warm drinks, like butternut squash soup, pot roast, and hot toddies.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
KGUN 9

This Coca Cola Chocolate Cake Might Become Your New Go-To Dessert

Coca-Cola can be a refreshing drink to enjoy on a hot day or with your favorite fast food meal (and yes, McDonald’s Coke does have some sort of magical quality). However, did you know that many bakers use Coca-Cola as a secret ingredient to making a moist, delicious chocolate cake? It might sound a little odd to add soda to a dessert, but it’s not as unusual as you might think. In the past, we’ve featured delectable creations like Dr. Pepper Chocolate Brownies and even a Lemony 7Up Cake.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

The One Meal Ina Garten Considers Her Signature Dish

Celebrity chef Ina Garten has done heaps for the culinary industry throughout her career: She's hosted 27 seasons of her cooking show, "Barefoot Contessa," and has gifted fans with a dozen easy-to-follow cookbooks (via PureWow). For her, working in the food industry is nothing short of a blessing. She told Epicurious, "I just can't believe I get to do this. After having had several careers first — as a nuclear energy policy wonk and running a specialty food store — this is as good as it gets."
RECIPES
Seattle Times

Pasta Aglio e Olio gets a plus one in this easy, satisfying recipe

As much as I adore long-simmered pasta sauces like Bolognese or Marcella Hazan’s butter-slicked tomatoes, the ones I gravitate to most can be sautéed in a skillet while the pasta boils in a pot alongside. Variations on a classic aglio e olio, these sauces are invariably anchored by loads of...
RECIPES
Indy100

Indy100

91K+
Followers
5K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy