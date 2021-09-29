CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melissa Joan Hart celebrates ﻿'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' turning 25

"Sabrina the Teenage Witch" turned 25 on Monday, and star Melissa Joan Hart didn't let the milestone pass by without celebrating.

Sharing throwback photos of the cast, the 45-year-old actress took to Instagram to look back on the magical show, which also starred Caroline Rhea, Beth Broderick and more.

"It's been brought to my attention that 25 years ago today Sept 27, 1996 our show first aired on ABC for 7 seasons," she captioned the series of pictures. "The little engine that could we called it since it was in the shadows of the largely anticipated show #Clueless but it persevered and we got to steal @reddonovan to come over to our fun cast."

"Tons of talented guest stars, musical acts and magic tv tricks over the years. Full of friendships and crazy memories, it was an incredible ride to be sure!" she continued. "Thanks for the love and support to help us do what we love to do, make people smile!! Happy #SabrinatheTeenageWitch Day!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZVGYi_0cBdfQo400
ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: A scene from "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," circ. 1997.

Ahead of the milestone anniversary, Hart chatted with ABC Audio and expressed why she thinks the show was such a success.

"It brings you to this escapism that the world is always looking for, and you're looking for a happy ending," the "Clarissa Explains It All" alum said. "Are you looking for this escapism of this girl who can do anything at the point of a finger? We all want that. We all dream of that."

Something else fans dream about is a reboot of the popular sitcom. Not Hart, though.

"I would never want to reboot it because it just ended so perfectly," she candidly revealed. "How are you going to improve on that?"

"Sabrina the Teenage Witch" aired for seven seasons -- plus three TV films -- and first aired on ABC before moving to The WB.

MovieWeb

Sabrina the Teenage Witch Stars Reunite for Coffee Infomercial

Maxwell House, Gevalia, and Ethical Bean have reunited the stars of Sabrina, the Teenage Witch. Commemorating National Coffee Day, the company released a new infomercial-style ad featuring Melissa Joan Hart and original Salem voice actor Nick Bakay. The new ad also comes along just as the Sabrina the Teenage Witch series celebrates its 25th anniversary.
MOVIES
Elle

Sabrina, the Teenage Witch Co-Creator Reflects on the Iconic Show 25 Years Later

Watching a talking cat and a teenage girl navigate the wacky ramifications of spells that make unpalatable lima beans disappear or stop the school bully from spreading lies might not seem like a fun Friday night for those growing up in the TikTok era. But in 1996, Sabrina, The Teenage Witch was appointment viewing for 17 million households.
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

Every season of Sabrina The Teenage Witch is streaming on Amazon Prime now

Grab your broom, talking cat, and get ready to take a nostalgic trip to The Other Realm because all of the '90s classic, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, is streaming on Amazon Prime. Based on the Archie Comics series of the same name, the TV series starred Melissa Joan Hart as Sabrina, a young woman who discovers on her 16th birthday she has magical powers.
TV SERIES
Beth Broderick
Melissa Joan Hart
Caroline Rhea
Dirt

The ‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’ House Can Now Be Yours for Just a Cat’s Whisker Under $2 Million

"What's the matter? I have to be a witch, I have to be a mortal, I have to be a teenager and I have to be a girl all at the same time!" So laments Sabrina Spellman (Melissa Joan Hart) of having to navigate her newly-discovered supernatural powers on top of the normal trials and tribulations of everyday high school life in an early episode of "Sabrina the Teenage Witch." Such is the crux of the '90s fantasy/comedy sitcom, which was adapted for the small screen from the Archie Comics series of the same name.
TV SERIES
thenerdstash.com

Sabrina Spellman to Arrive in Riverdale

After five seasons of waiting, Sabrina Spellman is finally coming to Riverdale. Kiernan Shipka's Instagram revealed this recent news. Sabrina Spellman met her tragic end after the fourth season The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Kiernan Shipka's post showed her as Sabrina Spellman sitting on set in a Riverdale cast chair.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘True Story’ First Look: Kevin Hart & Wesley Snipes Play Brothers in Netflix Drama

True Story is no laughing matter for the usually funny Kevin Hart as the actor takes on a dramatic role for the Netflix limited series alongside Wesley Snipes. Set to premiere globally on Wednesday, November 24, the drama follows stand-up comedian Kid (Hart) back to his hometown of Philadelphia.
TV & VIDEOS
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
FLORIDA STATE
Vice

A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

See Elizabeth Taylor's Lookalike Granddaughter, Who's Carrying on Her Legacy

One of the most popular actors of Hollywood's Golden Era, Elizabeth Taylor enjoyed a long and legendary career. Born in London to American parents, Taylor moved to Los Angeles as a child in 1939, and wasted no time before landing her big break just a few years later. As a teen, she became a household name by starring alongside Mickey Rooney in the popular 1944 film National Velvet. By the 1950s, she became one of the most popular sirens of the silver screen, and by the 1960s, an Academy Award winner and the highest paid movie star alive. Today, she is best remembered for her performances in Cleopatra, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, and Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

'Cosby Show' Kid Marries After Divorce and Paternity Battle With Ex 'RHOA' Star's Husband

The Cosby Show star Keshia Knight-Pulliam is a married woman. Pulliam is most-known as Rudy Huxtable as the fictional daughter of "America's Favorite Dad" Bill Cosby on the highly successful NBC sitcom, which ran for eight seasons. Pulliam has had a rough few years. She famously married former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Ed Hartwell, a former NFL star who was married to Lisa Wu. Pulliam and Hartwell shocked fans by announcing their surprise New Year's Eve wedding in 2016. Months later, after announcing their pregnancy, Hartwell began denying the paternity of their unborn daughter, Ella Grace. A paternity test would prove otherwise but the battle ensued.
NFL
viralhatch.com

Remember little Jake Harper from Two and a Half Men? This is him now

In the popular American television sitcom “Two and a Half Men” we met Angus T. Jones as Jake Harper, a sweet little boy, but a little bit silly. At the age of 10, Angus was offered the role of Jake Harper in Two and a Half Men. The series became known around the world and this helped Angus reach a salary of $ 300,000 per episode, becoming the highest paid child on TV.
TV SERIES
maggrand.com

This photo of Brian Laundrie with Gabby Petito could be key

A photo of Brian Laundrie with Gabby Petito from the campsite where Dog the Bounty Hunter got tip could be key. Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito were captured behind bars, smiling at each other at a Florida campsite. Dog the Bounty Hunter believes could hold that the photo could be the key to finding the dead woman’s fugitive beau.
CELEBRITIES
