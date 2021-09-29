CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yoga

Amazon Launches Fitness Service -- Watch Out, Peloton!

By Beth McKenna
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 9 days ago

Key Points

  • Halo View is Amazon's first wrist-worn health tracker that has a display.
  • Halo Fitness will launch with hundreds of classes, including cardio, strength, yoga, outdoor, and mobility classes.
  • With its deep pockets and expansive content production capabilities, Amazon could rapidly become a formidable competitor to Peloton.

On Tuesday, Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) announced a slew of new products and services at its annual fall product launch event. These include the Halo View health tracker and two related services: Halo Fitness, which will launch with hundreds of studio-quality workout classes, and Halo Nutrition, aimed at helping people develop healthier eating habits.

Here's what investors should know.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Aw3Z_0cBdeYu500
An Amazon Halo View and the Halo Fitness app on a smartphone. Image source: Amazon.

New Halo products and services

Amazon's new Halo View health tracker is basically a watch equipped with an AMOLED (active-matrix organic light-emitting diodes) color display and haptic feedback that offers wearers "easy access to activity, sleep scores, blood oxygen levels, live workout tracking, text and move notifications, and more," according to the press release.

Halo View is Amazon's second pass at a wrist-worn health tracker, following Halo Band, which launched in August 2020. The biggest difference between them is that Halo Band doesn't have a display or screen, so users have to check their health-related metrics on a smartphone. That sounds cumbersome to me, so Halo View seems like a big improvement.

The new wearable comes bundled with a year of Halo membership for $79.99, and will be available in time for the holidays, Amazon said. That membership includes access to the company's two new services, Halo Fitness and Halo Nutrition.

Halo Fitness offers members "hundreds of studio-quality workouts from trusted industry experts and coaches," according to Amazon. At launch, the service will offer cardio, strength, yoga, outdoor, and mobility classes for people of all fitness levels. Integration with a Halo View or Band will enable members to see fitness metrics such as their heart rate as an overlay on their video display in real time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TeWYL_0cBdeYu500
Halo Fitness app on a large-screen TV. Image source: Amazon.

A formidable competitor to Peloton

Connected-fitness leader Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) was already being besieged by competitors. Its would-be rivals largely come from the tech industry -- such as Apple, which offers Apple Fitness+, the first fitness service powered by Apple Watch -- and the traditional exercise machine industry, including Nautilus. In addition, athletic wear specialist Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) also entered the space last year via its acquisition of Mirror, which makes a full-length mirror-like screen for streaming on-demand and live workout classes and other content. Halo Fitness puts Amazon squarely in the competitive mix here.

The e-commerce giant has deep pockets and sophisticated in-house content production capabilities, which it has used for years to produce original content for its Amazon Prime Video service. If it chooses to do so in the workout class niche, it could easily out-produce Peloton, which would force Peloton to spend more money on its workout content production in order to stay competitive. Amazon could also poach some of Peloton's most popular coaches. "Money can't buy me love," as The Beatles sang, but enough of it can usually buy a company the talent it desires.

Peloton's recent cash-burn rate is concerning, as the following chart illustrates. Unless the company starts churning out positive operating cash flows, it will find it a challenge to significantly increase its spending on content production.

Never underestimate Amazon

The expansion of Amazon's Halo family should please shareholders in the company, as the Halo View looks like it could appeal to a much wider range of consumers than the Halo Band did.

Investors in Peloton should monitor Amazon's progress with its Halo Fitness service. After all, there's arguably no company in recent decades that has entered and eventually dominated as many industries as Amazon.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis -- even one of our own -- helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Amazon has discounted its Echo dot and Ring doorbell bundle by 50% ahead of Black Friday

With Christmas approaching, it also means Black Friday – the biggest shopping event of the year – is just around the corner, and now is the time to start getting your shopping lists ready.The annual bonanza sees all our favourite retailers slashing their prices across tech, beauty, fashion, toys, home appliances and much more, making is the best time to save on big-ticket items such as Apple AirPods, Shark vacuums, TVs or KitchenAids ahead of Christmas.Originally a one-day in-store event in the US that marked the beginning of the festive shopping season, the event has since become a weekend-long sale...
SHOPPING
Variety

A Bunch of Amazon Devices Are Already on Sale for the Holidays

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The holidays are near and Amazon tech deals are rolling in. Waiting all year to upgrade your security system? Amazon has deals on their incredibly popular Blink Mini cameras. Now is the time to take your Alexa to the next level to create the smart home you’ve dreamt of so you can spy (and talk to) your pets and plants from the office.  Waiting...
ELECTRONICS
abc27 News

Tech Bytes: Google announces launch of new Pixel phone, Instagram rebranding IGTV, Amazon smart fridge

Google is about to release its latest lineup of Pixel phones. The company announced plans to unveil the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro at a virtual event in two weeks. They're described as completely re-imagined and they're powered by Google's first custom mobile chip. So-long IGTV. Instagram's long-form videos and feed videos are being combined into Instagram video. You'll be able to find them in a new videos tab. The change will not affect the short-form reels platform. Amazon is reportedly working on a smart refrigerator. Business Insider says the new fridge will track your purchase habits and predict your food preferences. It will also provide health and nutrition advice. The smart refrigerator uses the same technology as Amazon Go stores, which automatically scans.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Fitness#Peloton#Smartphone#Halo Fitness#Amazon Com#Amzn#Halo Nutrition#New Halo#Amoled#Halo Band
Esquire

The Best Workout Clothes on Amazon for Any and Every Fitness Routine

I have a love/hate relationship with working out, more so the latter. Whether it is hopping on a machine at my local gym, or coursing through the park nearby, it takes a lot of willpower for me to exert any kind of energy for a prolonged period of time. I have to almost trick myself into going out—and it all starts with putting on workout clothes.
WORKOUTS
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Amazon Rolls Out Computer Vision Service to Identify Defects

Concept: Amazon has launched a cloud service named Lookout for Vision to detect anomalies and defects in manufactured products. Available in select Amazon Web Services (AWS) regions with the AWS console and supporting partners, the solution leverages computer vision and can train an AI model using few baseline images. Nature...
SOFTWARE
nintendoeverything.com

Knockout Home Fitness launch trailer

XSEED has readied a new live action trailer for Knockout Home Fitness featuring MMA Fighter Lyoto “The Dragon” Machida. The video comes in celebration of the title’s western release. Here’s an overview of the game:. Grab a Joy-Con in each hand and get ready to achieve great results with martial...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health & Fitness
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Yoga
NewsBreak
Amazon
pymnts

Today In Retail: CarMax Inventory Suffers; Amazon Makes Connected Fitness Waves

In today’s top retail news, CarMax says its inventory is much lower than the company would like amid a shortage of new vehicles and high prices on used ones, while Amazon’s expansion of its Halo platform sharpens the company’s focus on connected fitness. Also, cosmetics brand Lancôme is partnering with ByondXR on a virtual pop-up store in the U.K., and Bed Bath & Beyond is seeing traffic take a hit as the delta variant remains a concern.
RETAIL
mobihealthnews.com

Peloton leaders speak out on recall, Apple competition and gym reopenings

At a TechCrunch Disrupt virtual keynote last week, Peloton CEO John Foley and Chief Content Officer Jennifer Cotter opened up to a TechCrunch’s Brian Heater about some of the trials and tribulations the company has been through over the last year. While their replies were polished and diplomatic, they did reveal some insight into the company’s growth and evolution.
ECONOMY
kq2.com

Watch out Amazon: These startups deliver in a matter of minutes

Have an instant craving for a bag of chips or ice cream and don't want to run out to the store? A new breed of startups in the United States is trying to deliver to customers with the munchies in as little as 10 minutes. Companies such as Gopuff, Gorillas,...
BUSINESS
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Amazon Halo View fitness band introduced

Amazon has finally ventured into the health and fitness tracking game. We can’t say it comes as a surprise as we knew it was only a matter of time. You see, Amazon has been introducing new smart products left and right. Some of them we haven’t imagined before. As promised the other day, here is a new smart product that can help you get fit, healthy, and strong.
SHOPPING
inputmag.com

Amazon is releasing a Halo Fitbit, food plans, and guided fitness

Amazon’s significantly expanding its Halo brand, which previously was limited to the display-free Halo Band, a wearable which tone policed wearers by listening in to their conversations and giving them feedback on how they sounded, and which cost $99. Now the company’s adding a display, dropping the price by $20, ramping up the nutrition features of its accompanying, subscription-based Halo platform, and expanding guided workouts.
TECHNOLOGY
mobilesyrup.com

Amazon reveals new fitness band that looks like a Fitbit Charge

Amazon is stepping up its wellness game with a new fitness tracker called the Amazon Halo View. The wearable features a screen and looks strikingly similar to the Fitbit Charge. The Halo View can track sleep, monitor blood oxygen levels, workouts, and more. It also boasts a waterproof design and...
TECHNOLOGY
gadgetsandwearables.com

Halo View is Amazon’s latest attempt at a fitness tracker

Amazon has launched a new fitness tracker and expanded its Halo ecosystem offering. Unlike its first attempt, the $80 Halo View comes packing a display. The overall design, however, is rather uninspiring. This seems to be the retail giant’s answer to the likes of Fitbit activity devices. Something for the...
YOGA
Liliputing

Lilbits: Amazon’s new fitness tracker, Wendy’s new… phone?

Amazon introduced a new 15 inch smart display that can hang on your wall today, along with a new robot that’s basically a smart display on wheels, and a weird new thing that kids can use to make video calls while playing games at the same time, or something. But that’s not all. The company has also introduced a new $80 fitness tracker called the Halo View that has an AMOLED display and support for sleep tracking and blood oxygen measurements.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Amazon challenges Fitbit with super-cheap Halo View fitness tracker

Amazon announced a new fitness tracker, the Halo View, during the company's annual gadget extravaganza Tuesday afternoon, and it could have Fitbit worried. Unlike the original Amazon Halo, which launched last year, the Halo View has an AMOLED display to show you your health info throughout the day, which puts it in much more direct competition with the established names in fitness wearables.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

Amazon Halo View launches alongside new nutrition and fitness features

As a part of the Amazon fall event hosted by the tech giant earlier today, Amazon has announced the new Halo View. The new iteration of Amazon’s wearable fitness tracker features a plethora of upgrades, namely an integrated AMOLED touchscreen that shows the user tracking features such as heart rate, intensive workout tracking, and time. The Halo View will also monitor sleep tracking and blood oxygen levels, as well as show notifications on the screen. It also has waterproofing for optimized fitness use, but despite all these new features it’s not technically a replacement of the Halo Band, since the Band will still be sold by Amazon.
TECHNOLOGY
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
126K+
Followers
61K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy