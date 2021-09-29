CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney's Full Encanto Trailer Is Downright Magical, And I'm Bringing My Tissues

By Mike Reyes
CinemaBlend
 9 days ago
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Magic is something that the Disney brand has always been synonymous with. Throughout the studio’s rich history, tales of abilities beyond belief have become pathways to major life lessons. The previous trailer for its latest film, Encanto, only reinforces that belief, as we’ve already been introduced to the Madrigal family and their special abilities. However, this latest trailer is downright magical; so much so that I’m definitely going to need tissues to watch this movie.

Person
Guillermo Del Toro
Person
Stephanie Beatriz
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
CinemaBlend

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

