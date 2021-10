CHICAGO (CBS) — Two Waukegan High School Washington Campus students were taken into custody Thursday and could face criminal charges, after pictures of them with a BB gun prompted a lockdown. Waukegan police said officers responded to the school around 8:45 a.m. Thursday, after receiving a call of a social media post showing two students with a gun. After investigating, officers located the two students seen in the post, who were brought in for questioning. Police determined the two students had entered the school on Wednesday after regular school hours, during an athletic event, and took pictures of themselves with a BB...

WAUKEGAN, IL ・ 14 DAYS AGO