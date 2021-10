Coming up on this weeks episode of This Week, we run down the motorsport of the weekend, from WRC to NASCAR with a smattering of guests. WRC Junior's Jon Armstrong speaks to Will about about his title hopes with one round to go, only three points behind the championship lead. We speak to 2021 IndyLights Champion, Kyle Kirkwood, becoming the first driver to win every championship on the Road to Indy. And then, Turkish Superbike sensation Toprak Razgatlioglu who is taking the title fight to the wire, will be speaking to Will about his season and his potential MotoGP links. And finally, the chief editor of Autosport magazine is in studio to speak about the latest edition of Autosport magazine.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO