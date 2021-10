With the goal of continuing environmental stewardship, Surf City officials are looking at possibility for homeowners to use another source of water for their plants and lawns. The town is currently researching the environmental and economic benefits of reuse water, also known as water recycling. The process reclaims water from a variety of sources, treats it, and reuses it. Some of the purposes may include agriculture, irrigation and industrial processes.

SURF CITY, NC ・ 8 DAYS AGO