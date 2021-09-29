CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jason Aldean set to release double album ‘Macon, Georgia’ in 2022

Cover picture for the articleJason Aldean announced his upcoming 30-track double album, ‘Macon, Georgia,’ will be released April 22, 2022. The album’s title ‘Macon, Georgia’ pays homage to Aldean’s hometown and state. The current single from the project, “If I Didn’t Love You” featuring Carrie Underwood, sits in the top five on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart.

