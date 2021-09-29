CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ad-Tech Firm Precise TV Hires Denis Crushell, Tubular Labs and YouTube Veteran

By Todd Spangler
Middletown Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrushell is responsible for leading the London-based company’s sales and partnerships at it expands beyond YouTube to to connected TV and other digital platforms. He hails from digital video measurement firm Tubular Labs, where he spent six years, most recently as chief revenue officer. Prior to that, Crushell was at YouTube, where he was head of sponsorships for EMEA, and previously held commercial leadership roles at Google.

