Congress has a mid-October deadline to raise the national debt limit but Democrats and Republicans are in the middle of a heated debate with no clear resolution. Democrats want Republicans to join them in a bipartisan vote to suspend the debt limit but Republicans have called for Democrats to act on their own to address the issue. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told Democrats that the vote on raising the ceiling could come at any time but that vote hasn’t happened yet. During a meeting, Pelosi signaled that Democrats are going to decouple the stopgap funding bill known as a continuing resolution to fund the government from the provision to raise the debt ceiling.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO