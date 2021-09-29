Tom Brady Floats Idea of Playing Until 2024, When He’ll Be 47

The idea of Tom Brady—or any quarterback, really—playing until age 45 used to seem absurd. Brady has repeatedly said throughout his career that he wanted to play at least through the 2022 season, which was easy to dismiss as a marketing ploy for his TB12 wellness brand. But after he won a Super Bowl last year at age 43, that doesn’t seem so outlandish anymore. In fact, he’s still playing well enough that there’s no reason to expect him to retire any time soon.