CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tom Brady Floats Idea of Playing Until 2024, When He’ll Be 47

By SI.com
chatsports.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe idea of Tom Brady—or any quarterback, really—playing until age 45 used to seem absurd. Brady has repeatedly said throughout his career that he wanted to play at least through the 2022 season, which was easy to dismiss as a marketing ploy for his TB12 wellness brand. But after he won a Super Bowl last year at age 43, that doesn’t seem so outlandish anymore. In fact, he’s still playing well enough that there’s no reason to expect him to retire any time soon.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Audacy

Bill Belichick told us this week exactly why Tom Brady is no longer the Patriots' QB

Sometimes the answer is right before your eyes. Or, in this case, your ears. In the endless comments, analysis and hype this week preparing for Tom Brady’s Sunday night return to New England, leading his Super Bowl champion Buccaneers against his fledgling former Patriots team at Gillette Stadium, there was a truth-shall-set-you-free comment from Bill Belichick that didn’t get nearly enough attention.
NFL
NESN

Mac Jones Reveals What Tom Brady Told Him After Patriots’ Loss To Bucs

FOXBORO, Mass. — After nearly leading the New England Patriots to an unlikely victory Sunday night, Mac Jones met his predecessor, Tom Brady, at midfield. Their interaction was brief, a quick exchange of congratulations and well-wishes. Jones said Brady left him with a simple message. “He just told me to...
NFL
SheKnows

Gisele Bündchen & Daughter Vivian Look Just Alike in This Photo Cheering on Dad Tom Brady

It was game day for two proud NFL teams yesterday, and fans far and wide came out to support the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Among those dedicated fans was Tom Brady’s wife Gisele Bündchen and the couple’s two kids — 11-year-old son Benjamin Brady and 8-year-old daughter Vivan Lake Brady. As the game carried on, the longtime model posted a selfie to Instagram featuring her two kids, and we couldn’t get over how much Vivian looked just like her mom!
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
247Sports

Bruce Arians: Buccaneers coach says it's 'a shame' Dak Prescott had to face Tom Brady

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott grabbed the attention of the country on Thursday night with his performance in a narrow loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While Prescott’s play earned him tons of praise and respect, it was not enough to overcome one major hurdle. Going against Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, it was always going to be an uphill battle, according to Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians.
NFL
New York Post

Robert Kraft called Bill Belichick the ‘biggest f–king a–hole in my life’

Trouble in paradise, or the grumblings of an annoyed co-worker?. A new book, “It’s Better to Be Feared” by ESPN writer Seth Wickersham, explores the Patriots dynasty through hundreds of sources and interviews that reveal the secretive inner workings of the team from 2001-19. The book suggests the relationship between owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick may not be particularly rosy.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clothing#American Football#Tb12
USA Today

Tom Brady's kids are ruthless: 'I know nothing in this house'

He might be the greatest quarterback in football history, but Tom Brady’s legend and stardom are checked at the door when he gets home every day. Speaking to Jim Gray on the “Let’s Go” podcast on SiriusXM, the future first-ballot Hall of Famer was asked about being named to Time Magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people for 2021.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

What Could Have Kept Brady With The Patriots? The QB Just Wanted A Contract, Seth Wickersham Says

BOSTON (CBS) — Amid all of the pomp, circumstance, hype and excitement for Sunday night’s game featuring Tom Brady’s return to New England, there is this one unanswered question: Why isn’t Tom Brady still playing for the Patriots? While the quarterback’s departure took place 18 months ago, its significance is still felt across the NFL. Brady went ahead and won a Super Bowl and a Super Bowl MVP with the Buccaneers, who hadn’t won a single playoff game in the 17 years prior to his arrival. Meanwhile the Patriots went through a 7-9 season without Brady, and they now sit at 1-2...
NFL
FOXBusiness

Tom Brady just as successful off the field as he is on it

Tom Brady’s brand is just as strong as his performance on the field Sundays during the NFL season. Brady is about to play the New England Patriots for the first time in his career as he returns to Foxborough as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday night. Brady won six Super Bowl titles with the Patriots, and his winning helped him leverage victories off the field.
NFL
CBS Boston

Stephon Gilmore Now Has One Obvious Choice: Join Tom Brady And The Tampa Bay Buccaneers

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Stephon Gilmore once won a Super Bowl while sharing a locker room with Tom Brady. It’s probably time for him to give it another whirl. The former All-Pro corner and 2019 Defensive Player of the Year was released on Wednesday, ending a drawn-out contract dispute which Gilmore appears to have ultimately won. The team advanced him some money on his 2020 salary, likely with some promise — firm, light, or somewhere in between — that the 2021 salary would eventually get taken care of. It never did, Gilmore nursed a quadriceps injury, and now he’s...
NFL
The Big Lead

Can Tom Brady Please Retire if He Wins Another NFL MVP

Tom Brady just won't go away, and despite everyone else in the world suddenly loving the laid-back Floridian Brady, I'm still over him and his social media team propping him up as some hip middle-aged man the young kids can get behind. Bah humbug, get off my lawn and all that jazz.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy