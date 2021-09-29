CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supreme Court Justice Cornelia Clark lies in state

By The Associated Press
 9 days ago
Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Cornelia Clark, who died last week, is lying in state at the State Capitol.

According to court officials, Clark is the first active member of the judiciary to lie in state and the second woman after former state Sen. Thelma Harper did so earlier this year.

Clark was appointed to her seat in 2005 by former Democratic Gov. Phil Bredesen and served as chief justice from 2010 to 2012. She served 16 years in her role, serving the longest tenure of her counterparts on the court while she was on the bench for more than 1,100 Supreme Court cases.

Clark will lie in state until 2 p.m.

