How to get a 6-month Disney+ subscription for FREE

Digital Trends
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney+ keeps increasing its subscriber count, and if you’re wondering why, you just need to look at the best movies on Disney+ and the best shows on Disney+ to understand. However, there are those who remain skeptical of the service, and it might help if they could try it out first before signing up. Disney has stopped offering the Disney+ free trial, but there’s another way to get a six-month subscription to the service at no cost. If you sign up for a month of Amazon Music Unlimited, which will cost you as little as $8, you’ll get up to six free months of Disney+.

