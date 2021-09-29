WATCH LIVE: Milley, McKenzie, and Austin testify before House on Afghanistan

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, and Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, the commander of U.S. Central Command, are testifying Wednesday morning on the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan before the House Armed Services Committee.

During Tuesday's testimony before the Senate, McKenzie contradicted President Joe Biden's claim that none of his military advisers advocated leaving troops in Afghanistan. The committee will likely continue this line of questioning regarding the decisions that led up to the chaotic pullout from the country.