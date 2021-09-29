CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson Township, PA

Sylvester's North End Grille owner hopes to reopen after car smashes restaurant's wall

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON TWP. – Nick Sylvester intends to reopen his restaurant, but how soon that can happen remains unclear. A 45-year-old woman drove into the side of Sylvester's North End Grille early Wednesday morning, smashing through a brick exterior wall. The car plowed through the kitchen and launched a Vulcan four-burner stove through an interior wall from the kitchen into the main dining area.

www.indeonline.com

