2-for-1 Friendship Giveaway!

HeBrews 11:1 celebrates it’s second anniversary today and is inviting the community into the fun. Discounts and giveaways will be taking place all day and lunch specials have been selected. HeBrews proprietor Arnetta Bradford said she is grateful to be able to celebrate this milestone with such a loyal and loving community. “Only God can allow us to open a coffee shop right before a pandemic and sustain us through it,” Braford said. “The way He has blessed us is far more than we could ever deserve. The community has loved on us so until I am solely convinced, wholeheartedly, this is my home! I thank everyone from the bottom of my heart for always supporting us.” All are invited to HeBrews 11:1 today to share in the festivities or grab a treat. Listed below are the day’s specials in honor of the two year anniversary.

RESTAURANTS ・ 20 HOURS AGO