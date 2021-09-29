2-for-1 Friendship Giveaway!

San Francisco four-piece Cindy came onto the scene in 2019 not with a bang, but a hushed whisper—and they’ve been spinning the volume knob to the left with each subsequent release, bringing the tempo down with them. Their self-titled debut, a strong run of twangy pop tunes, had a head-in-the-clouds simplicity that summoned shades of indie-pop legend Rose Melberg, but at two-thirds speed. They followed up with Free Advice the next year, continuing to shine with a delicate incandescence, but this time filtered through partially-drawn blinds; the instrumentation and stony vocal delivery shimmer through like sunbeams, but with decreased momentum and more separation, as if trying not to touch one another. Their latest, 1:2, comes during a sleepy September as summer nears its end. The clouds have rolled in and the curtains have been firmly pulled closed.
