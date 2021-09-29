CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

2-for-1 Friendship Giveaway!

steamykitchen.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo kick off day ten, we are launching the 2-for-1 Friendship Giveaway!. We will be giving away $50 for you and $50 for a friend for a total of $100. Friendship is a priceless bond, but you should show gratitude for the people you care about!. We will share with...

steamykitchen.com

Comments / 0

Related
Chaffee County Times

Knights of Columbus Coats for Kids giveaway is Oct. 2

The Buena Vista Knights of Columbus will be having a Coats for Kids giveaway from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Buena Vista Community Center. Approximately 18 percent of American children need help to provide the vital necessity of a winter coat. The K of C launched the...
steamykitchen.com

Kitchen Pot & Pan Set Giveaway

Today we have a classic giveaway and a couple of classic Steamy Kitchen recipes for you. It is day sixteen and we have a Kitchen Pot & Pan Set to giveaway!. Make your kitchen shine with these beautiful turquoise colored pots and pans. GreenLife’s healthy ceramic nonstick coating is reinforced...
RECIPES
swark.today

HeBrews 11:1 Celebrates Two Year Anniversary with Discounts and Giveaways

HeBrews 11:1 celebrates it’s second anniversary today and is inviting the community into the fun. Discounts and giveaways will be taking place all day and lunch specials have been selected. HeBrews proprietor Arnetta Bradford said she is grateful to be able to celebrate this milestone with such a loyal and loving community. “Only God can allow us to open a coffee shop right before a pandemic and sustain us through it,” Braford said. “The way He has blessed us is far more than we could ever deserve. The community has loved on us so until I am solely convinced, wholeheartedly, this is my home! I thank everyone from the bottom of my heart for always supporting us.” All are invited to HeBrews 11:1 today to share in the festivities or grab a treat. Listed below are the day’s specials in honor of the two year anniversary.
RESTAURANTS
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Dog Park
Popculture

George Peterson, Professional Bodybuilder, Dead at 37

George Peterson, a bodybuilder whose nickname was "Da Bull," died on Wednesday, according to Muscle and Fitness. He was 37 years old. Peterson was set to take part in a big bodybuilding competition. The cause of death has not been revealed. "It is with great sadness that we report the...
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
papermag.com

'Karen' Halloween Costume Criticized for 'Profiting' Off Racism

A new Halloween costume is going viral and not for a good reason. This past weekend, a Twitter user called @thecroakerqueen posted a photo of a "Karen" costume — blonde wig, sunglasses and all — currently being sold at Spirit stores across the nation. And though this isn't the first meme-inspired offering to hit the market, it's already become a topic of discussion on social media, with many commenters criticizing the costume for making a stupid joke out of an ongoing issue that can potentially lead to police violence against Black bodies.
SOCIETY
talesbuzz.com

Are James and Anna dating now?

James Bonsall somehow made it to the last weeks of Bachelor in Paradise without finding a solid connection, until now. Previously given his rose by Tia Booth, it was a thoughtful gesture. Things didn’t work with her previous Bachelor in Paradise connection “Tatty Daddy” Blake Monar. While the software salesman...
RELATIONSHIPS
steamykitchen.com

Acekool Stand Mixer Review and Giveaway

Hi Steamy Kitchen fam! Today we have a review and giveaway for the Acekool Multifunctional Stand Mixer. This mixer is perfect for the upcoming holidays, bake all of your warmest breads and softest cookies. We love this mixer because. It’s SO lightweight! Great for easy moving. The 7.5Qt bowl capacity...
ELECTRONICS
Elite Daily

A Friendship Between A Capricorn And A Libra Will Require A Lot Of 1 Thing

Libras are the partnership-oriented souls of the zodiac; they’re all about connection, and can form relationships with just about anybody. Their fellow cardinal sign Capricorn, though? They are some of the hardest-working people, but they tend to let their close relationships fall by the wayside. Fortunately, that doesn’t mean Libra-Capricorn friendship compatibility is doomed. It just requires a *little* extra effort, since these two signs are incredibly different.
RELATIONSHIPS
Fremont Tribune

Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Sept. 27-Oct. 1

Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Sept. 27-Oct. 1. Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815. Monday: Sliced turkey and gravy, mashed potatoes, corn and whole grain bread stick...
FREMONT, NE
steamykitchen.com

Fall Favorites Memory Game

You may have recently seen that we have launched a custom Memory Game to play on Steamy Kitchen for not only fun but also to test out and practice our cognition and memory!. The original memory game featured some of our favorite recipes, the dogs, family and myself! We are excited to announce that we are soon to be able to launch different themes featuring your own photos!
RECIPES
Amadhia

Cindy, “1:2”

San Francisco four-piece Cindy came onto the scene in 2019 not with a bang, but a hushed whisper—and they’ve been spinning the volume knob to the left with each subsequent release, bringing the tempo down with them. Their self-titled debut, a strong run of twangy pop tunes, had a head-in-the-clouds simplicity that summoned shades of indie-pop legend Rose Melberg, but at two-thirds speed. They followed up with Free Advice the next year, continuing to shine with a delicate incandescence, but this time filtered through partially-drawn blinds; the instrumentation and stony vocal delivery shimmer through like sunbeams, but with decreased momentum and more separation, as if trying not to touch one another. Their latest, 1:2, comes during a sleepy September as summer nears its end. The clouds have rolled in and the curtains have been firmly pulled closed.
MUSIC
hot96.com

Fall Festival 1/2 Pot

The third annual Fall Festival Half Pot has been announced. Half pot booths will be open during the festival from 10am to 10pm Monday through Friday and then from 8am to 2pm on Saturday. The drawing is at 8pm Saturday. There are no online ticket sales this year. Tickets prices...
POLITICS
steamykitchen.com

PayPal with Purpose! $100 Gift Card

Today we are giving back to the community. Win this giveaway and we will be sending you $50 CASH vis PayPal plus donating $50 to a charity of your choice. We want to share some gratitude with our community–thank you for supporting these giveaways!. The world can always use a...
ADVOCACY
kaspersky.com

1, 2, 3, 4… 56!

Aha – it’s that special day that comes just once a year. Actually, no – that’s not 100% accurate. It can come twice a year – over two consecutive repeated days! For example, you celebrate the first day somewhere like Fiji, and then you head over to Tahiti – still in yesterday – for a repeat day of fun and frolics. Well, why not? And I tried it once: a group of fellow travelers and I had a full March 29, 2018 twice! Does it mean we’re a day older – or is it younger? – I’m still not sure ).
CELEBRATIONS
barrow.k12.ga.us

Developmental Screenings for Ages 2 ½ - 5

8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. To schedule a meeting, contact Karen Bedford at 770-867-4527. For school-aged children (ages 6-21) enrolled in a home school program or private school within Barrow County, you may contact the Director of Special Education, Dr. Brad Bowling, for information regarding the referral process at 770-867-4527.
STATHAM, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy